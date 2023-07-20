Fat cows and bulls selling to £2000 at Kilrea, sucklers to £1850 at Kilrea

Lambs to £5.29 per kg and to top of £132.

Fat ewes to £210.

Lambs

Kilrea Mart

Tobermore farmer, 21k £111 (529); Coleraine farmer, 22k £116 (527); Aghadowey farmer, 24k £126 (525); Portglenone farmer, 21k £110 (524); Bushmills farmer, 21k £110 (524); Garvagh farmer, 21k £110 (524); Coleraine farmer 21k £110 (524); Garvagh farmer, 21.5k £112.50 (523); Portglenone farmer, 22k £115 (523); Limavady farmer, 23k £120 (522); Ballymoney farmer, 21k £109.50 (521); Rasharkin farmer, 21.5k £112 (521); Killaloo farmer, 22.5k £117 (520); Limavady farmer, 23.5k £122 (519); Kilrea farmer, 23.5k £122 (519); Coleraine farmer, 21k £109 (519); Dungiven farmer, 21k £109 (519); Rasharkin farmer, 22k £114 (518); Cookstown farmer, 22k £114 (518); Limavady farmer, 22k £114 (518); Coleraine farmer, 21.5k £111 (516); Tobermore farmer, 22.5k £116 (516); Ballymoney farmer, 22.5k £116 (516); Bushmills farmer, 22.5k £116 (516); Gravagh farmer, 22.5k £116 (516) and Limavady farmer, 23.5k £121 (515).

Fat ewes on offer met a super trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Good entry of ewes to £210.

More ewes needed.

Special entry of 50 fat ewes for next week from one farm.

A small entry of dairy on Tuesday 18th July to a top price of £1940 for a calved heifer.

Lots of buyers in attendance looking all types of dairy stock.

Ballyclare farmer, calved heifer £1940, £1800 and Garvagh farmer, calved heifer £1740.

More stock required weekly.

A super entry of 280 fat cows, sucklers and stores on Wednesday 19th July at Kilrea, met a good trade with all types of stock in demand.

Sucklers selling to £1850 and fat cows and bulls to £2000.

Fat cows: 120 on offer, flying trade.

Continentals

Randalstown farmer, 460k Limousin £1340 (291), 460k £1190 (259); Ballymena farmer, 520k Limousin £1350 (260), 660k Hereford £1490 (226); Coleraine farmer, 830k Charolais £2000 (241); Ballymena farmer, 590k Limousin £1380 (234); Toomebridge farmer, 580k Friesian £1340 (231); Ballymena farmer, 560k Limousin £1270 (227); Greysteel farmer, 580k Aberdeen Angus £1310 (226); Garvagh farmer, 590k Limousin £1330 (225) and Garvagh farmer, 640k £1380 (216).

Friesian

Toomebridge farmer, 580k Friesian £1220 (210); Garvagh famer, 590k Friesian £1020 (173); Ballymoney farmer, 480k £790 (165); Bellaghy farmer, 660k £1080 (164); Ballymena farmer, 720k £1160 (161), 720K £1030 (143); Portglenone farmer, 640k £1000 (156); Maghera farmer, 620k £930 (150) and Magherafelt farmer, 640k £920 (144).

Suckler

Limavady farmer, Simmental cow with Limousin cow with calf at foot £1850,

All types of suckler stock required.

Heifers

Coleraine farmer, 300k Limousin £820 (273); Ballymoney farmer, 470k Limousin £1240 (264); Ballymena farmer, 380k Limousin £980 (258), 400k £990 (248), 340k £810 (238); Glarryford farmer, 490k Limousin £1250 (255), 470k £1160 (247); Bushmills farmer, 410k Limousin £1040 (254), 540k £1260 (233), 430k £1000 (233); Coleraine farmer. 500k Belgian Blue £1190 (238), 460k £1050 (228), 500k £1100 (220); Portglenone farmer, 470k Limousin £1110 (236), 470k £1000 (213); Cullybackey farmer, 570k £1310 (230), 540k Belgian Blue £1210 (224), 610k £1360 (223), 630k £1360 (216), 550k £1180 (215); Ballymena farmer, 560k Aberdeen Angus £1280 (229); Ballymoney farmer, 380k Aberdeen Angus £860 (226) and Garvagh farmer, 500k Aberdeen Angus £1120 (224).

Steers

Cullybackey farmer, 570k Belgian Blue £1440 (253), 560k £1420 (254);Coleraine farmer, 500k Aberdeen Angus £1250 (250), 550k £1350 (245); Coleraine farmer, 400k Limousin £980 (245), 380k £900 (237), 410k £950 (232); Portglenone farmer, 420k Limousin £1000 (238), 500k Limousin £1180 (236); Garvagh farmer, 540k Aberdeen Angus £1280 (237); Kilrea farmer, 580k Friesian £1280 (221), 540k £1180 (219); Ballymena farmer, 460k Simmental £1060 (230) and Cloughmills farmer, 635k Friesian £1360 (214).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.