A super entry of 440 calves and weanlings on Thursday 11th January met an outstanding trade for all types on offer.

All types of calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Kilrea Mart

Bull calves

Ballymoney farmer, Charolais £625; Portglenone farmer, Belgian Blue £575, Aberdeen Angus £390; Londonderry farmer, Belgian Blue £500, £470, Simmental £455, Belgian Blue £410, £360, £340, Aberdeen Angus £270; Bellaghy farmer, Hereford £490, Aberdeen Angus £330; Rasharkin farmer, Charolais £490, Aberdeen Angus £355, £340; Garvagh farmer, Fleckvieh £455, Friesian £240; Aghadowey farmer, Aberdeen Angus £450, £325, Belgian Blue £315, Aberdeen Angus £300, £245; Ballymoney farmer, Shorthorn £405, £375, £360, £340, £330, £280; Cookstown farmer, Charolais £390, Aberdeen Angus £340; Articlave farmer, Aberdeen Angus £360; Armoy farmer, Hereford £365, £325, £275; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £360; Bushmills farmer, Hereford £355, Aberdeen Angus £230; Ballymoney farmer, Hereford £350, £325, £300; Ballymena farmer, Belgian Blue £345; Limavady farmer, Friesian £340, Aberdeen Angus £295; Coleraine farmer, Aberdeen Angus £335; Ballymena farmer, Aberdeen Angus £330, £285; Ballymoney farmer, Fleckvieh £330, £285; Macosquin farmer, Aberdeen Angus £325, Belgian Blue £260, £225; Glarryford farmer, Aberdeen Angus £320; Ballymoney farmer, Hereford £315, Aberdeen Angus £260; Ballymena farmer, Hereford £295, £200; Cloughmills farmer, Belgian Blue £290, Aberdeen Angus £270; Limavady farmer, Belgian Blue £290, £265, £255, Aberdeen Angus £215, Belgian Blue £210; Ballymoney farmer, Aberdeen Angus £285; Coleraine farmer, Hereford £280, £220, Aberdeen Angus £215; Ballymoney farmer, Montebliarde £275, £225, £215, £200; Desertmartin farmer, Fleckvieh £270; Kilrea farmer, Belgian Blue £270, Aberdeen Angus £235; Coleraine farmer, Aberdeen Angus £265, £200; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £250; Dervock farmer, Charolais £250; Ballycastle farmer, Charolais £240, Hereford £235; Portglenone farmer, Belgian Blue £240; Ahoghill farmer, Aberdeen Angus £230; Coleraine farmer, Aberdeen Angus £225; Bushmills farmer, Aberdeen Angus £220; Toomebridge farmer, Friesian £220; Tobermore farmer, Belgian Blue £210; Dungiven farmer, Hereford £200 and Toomebridge farmer, Aberdeen Angus £200.

Heifer calves

Macosquin farmer, Simmental £580; Ballymoney farmer, Limousin £545; Upperlands farmer, Aberdeen Angus £460; Aghadowey farmer, Belgian Blue £455, Aberdeen Angus £360, £335, £200; Maghera farmer, Limousin £445; Portglenone farmer, Belgian Blue £440; Limavady farmer, Aberdeen Angus £430, £335; Moneymore farmer, Aberdeen Angus £425, £380, £270; Rasharkin farmer, Charolais £425; Londonderry farmer, Belgian Blue £420; Garvagh farmer, Aberdeen Angus £415, Fleckvieh £375; Castlerock farmer, Belgian Blue £410, £360, £250; Londonderry farmer, Belgian Blue £400, £350; Limavady farmer, Aberdeen Angus £380; Ballycastle farmer, Charolais £375, £225; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £370, Aberdeen Angus £200; Upperlands farmer, Aberdeen Angus £350, £270, £225; Dungiven farmer, Belgian Blue £345, £275, £255, £230; Desertmartin farmer, Fleckvieh £325; Armoy farmer, Aberdeen Angus £315, £295, Hereford £225; Ballymena farmer, Simmental £290, £270; Ballymoney farmer, Aberdeen Angus £275, £270, £220; Macosquin farmer, Belgian Blue £275, £200; Ballymena farmer, Simmental £270; Bushmills farmer, Belgian Blue £235, Aberdeen Angus £235; Ballymoney farmer, Hereford £230; Coleraine farmer, Aberdeen Angus £225; Limavady farmer, Belgian Blue £220; Ahoghill farmer, Aberdeen Angus £215 and Coleraine farmer, Aberdeen Angus £200.

Friesian calves

Super trade. More required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £240. Good demand for thick types.

Young Friesian calves needed.

Weanlings/suckler calves (50)

A great entry of weanlings met an outstanding trade for all types on offer, both for Continental beef bred types, Friesian cross types and Friesian and Holstein lumps.

Weanlings to top of £925 and 3.24 ppk.

More required to satisfy demand.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A super entry of 1100 fat lambs and ewes on Monday 15th January met a stronger trade this week with quality lambs in good demand.

Lambs to £5.50 per kg and to top of £146.

Fat ewes to £214.

Lambs

Aghadowey farmer, 23k £126.50 (550), 22k £117 (532), 20.5k £104 (507), 19k £95 (500); Glarryford farmer, 23k £126 (548), 23k £125.50 (546); Kilrea farmer, 22.5k £122 (542); Rasharkin farmer, 21k £113.50 (541); Tobermore farmer, 21.5k £114.50 (533); Kilrea farmer, 20k £106 (530), 24k £125 (521); Ballymoney farmer, 23k £121.50 (528); Aghadowey farmer, 24.5k £129 (527), 25.5k £130.50 (512); Desertmartin farmer, 22k £116 (527); Broughshane farmer, 21.5k £113 (526), 19k £98.50 (518); Ballymoney farmer, 23k £120.50 (524); Dunloy farmer, 23k £120 (522); Claudy farmer, 19k £99 (521); Limavady farmer, 23.5k £122.50 (521); Cookstown farmer, 23.5k £122 (519); Draperstown farmer, 24.5k £126.50 (516); Aghadowey farmer, 24k £123.50 (515), 22k £110 (500); Coleraine farmer, 24.5k £126 (514), 21.5k £107 (498); Ballymoney farmer, 23k £118 (513), 23k £115.50 (502); Rasharkin farmer, 19k £97 (511); Coleraine farmer, 21k £107 (510); Coleraine farmer, 25k £127.50 (510); Ballymoney farmer, 22k £111.50 (507); Antrim farmer, 24k £121.50 (506); Kilrea farmer, 23.5k £119 (506); Limavady farmer, 23.5k £119 (506); Rasharkin farmer, 22k £111 (505); Kilrea farmer, 21.5k £107.50 (500); Ringsend farmer, 23.5k £117.50 (500) and Glarryford farmer, 23.5k £117 (498).

Fat ewes on offer met a super trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Good entry of ewes to £214.

More ewes needed.

A good entry of 150 fat cow, suckler and store cattle on Wednesday 17th January at Kilrea met an outstanding trade with all types of stock in demand.

Steers to £1760, heifers to £1700 and fat cows and bulls to £2370.

Fat cows: 75 on offer, sharp trade.

Garvagh farmer, 950k Limousin £2370 (250); Ballymoney farmer, 690k Simmental £1640 (238); Randalstown farmer, 530k Belgian Blue £1260 (238), 550k Aberdeen Angus £1280 (233), 580k £1340 (231), 670k Hereford £1540 (230), 560k Friesian £1260 (225), 580k £1300 (224), 510k £1020 (200); Toomebridge farmer, 520k Simmental £1120 (215), 830k Hereford £1540 (186); Glarryford farmer, 600k Montebliarde £1240 (207), 730k £1180 (162); Portglenone farmer, 600k Friesian £1240 (207); Ballycastle farmer, 470k Montebliarde £870 (185); Dunloy farmer, 650k Fleckvieh £1190 (183), 690k £1150 (167); Desertmartin farmer, 860k Danish Red £1450 (169); Coleraine farmer, 620k Friesian £1030 (166); Knockloughrim farmer, Aberdeen Angus £800 (163); Macosquin farmer, 690k Friesian £1110 (161), 600k £960 (160), 630k £970 (154); Magherafelt farmer, 640k Holstein £1020 (159), 700k £1050 (150); Moneymore farmer, 740k Friesian £1160 (157); Macosquin farmer, 700k Friesian £1090 (156); Ballymoney farmer, 660k Friesian £1020 (155); Coleraine farmer, 660k Holstein £1020 (155) and Dungiven farmer, 630k Fleckvieh £950 (151).

Suckler

All types of suckler stock required.

Heifers

Garvagh farmer, 540k Limousin £1690 (313), 540k Charolais £1630 (302), 530k £1580 (298), 570k Simmental £1660 (291), 550k Charolais £1570 (286), 580k £1640 (283), 550k £1540 (280), 570k £1580 (277), 550k Simmental £1480 (269), 550k Charolais £1460 (266); Portglenone farmer, 460k Charolais £1330 (289), 550k Simmental £1460 (266), 530k £1290 (243); Limavady farmer, 490k Charolais £1390 (284), 340k £960 (282), 400k £1120 (280), 470k Simmental £1260 (268), 670k £1700 (254), 320k £730 (228); Ballymoney farmer, 570k Limousin £1610 (283); Knockloughrim farmer, 470k Simmental £1260 (268), 470k Saler £1210 (257); Moneymore farmer, 540k Aberdeen Angus £1360 (252), 450k £1090 (242), 470k £1130 (240); Bellaghy farmer, 320k Charolais £800 (250); Finvoy farmer, 550k Aberdeen Angus £1360 (247), 510k £1260 (247), 520k £1260 (242); Portglenone farmer, 520k Hereford £1200 (231) and Toomebridge farmer, 370k Aberdeen Angus £810 (219).

Steers

Moneymore farmer, 440k Aberdeen Angus £1270 (289), 490k £1360 (278), 470k £1280 (272), 550k £1490 (271); Toomebridge farmer, 380k Belgian Blue £1080 (284), 350k £780 (223), 380k Friesian £780 (205), 400k £800 (200); Rasharkin farmer, 590k Limousin £1660 (281), 590k Hereford £1550 (263); 580k Limousin £1480 (255), 640k £1600 (250), 720k Aberdeen Angus £1760 (244), 560k Fleckvieh £1350 (241), 690k Holstein £1600 (232), 620k £1370 (221); Kilrea farmer, 500k Simmental £1360 (272), 540k £1420 (263), 490k Belgian Blue £1280 (261), 540k Simmental £1400 (259), 560k Simmental £1430 (255); Crumlin farmer, 430k Hereford £1150 (267), 460k Blonde d'Aquitaine £1150 (250), 420k Belgian Blue £1010 (241), 450k Aberdeen Angus £1050 (233); Toomebridge farmer, 310k Aberdeen Angus £810 (261); Bushmills farmer, 560k Aberdeen Angus £1400 (250), 540k Friesian £1230 (228), 530k £1200 (226), 515k £1080 (210); Dunloy farmer, 390k Fleckvieh £850 (218), 480k £1040 (217); Magherafelt farmer, 340k Limousin £740 (218) and Dunloy farmer, 455k Friesian £930 (204).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.