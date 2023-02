The dropped calf section contained calves up to two months old.

Topped to £650 for Hereford bull calf for a Kilcoo farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1120 for a 446k Stabiliser from Dromore farmer.

Rathfriland Mart

Fat cows topped £2080 for 860k, Charollais.

Ccows and calves topped £1700, heifers topped £1510 for 658k Simmental.

Bullocks topped at £930 for 402k Shorthorn.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Kilcoo farmer Hereford at £650, Loughbrickland farmer Aberdeen Angus at £510, Hilltown farmer Limousin at £500, Warrenpoint farmer Simmental at £490, Loughbrickland farmer Aberdeen Angus at £470, Kilcco farmer Hereford at £440, Loughbrickland farmer Aberdeen Angus at £400, Tandragee farmer Aberdeen Angus at £400, Loughbrickland farmer Aberdeen Angus at £380 and Tandragee farmer Aberdeen Angus at £380.

Heifer calves

Loughbrickland farmer Aberdeen Angus at £490, Aberdeen Angus at £490, Belgian Blue at £420, Aberdeen Angus at £350, Hillsborough farmer Belgian Blue at £320, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus at £320, Ballynahinch farmer Belgian Blue at £315, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue at £300, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £300 and Ballynahinch farmer Belgian Blue at £290,

Weanling male calves

Downpatrick farmer Aberdeen Angus 186k at £670 (360), Charollais 212k at £730 (344), Aberdeen Angus 194k at £660 (340), Aberdeen Angus 270k at £890 (329), Dromore farmer Limousin 410k at £1000, Stabiliser 362k at £980, Stabiliser 360k at £960, Stabiliser 382k at £950, Stabiliser 364k at £950, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 400k at £930, Dromore farmer Stabiliser 364k at £920, Stabiliser 356k at £910, Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus 394k at £900 and Ballyward farmer Limousin 338k at £890.

Weanling heifer calves

Downpatrick farmer Limousin 196k at £680 (347), Aberdeen Angus 212k at £700 (330), Dromore farmer Stabiliser 324k at £1030 (318), Dromore farmer Stabiliser 446k at £1120, Stabiliser 358k at £1080, Stabiliser 340k at £1060, Stabiliser 356k at £1050, Stabiliser 324k at £1030, Stabiliser 352k at £980, Stabiliser 316k at £970, Stabiliser 330k at £840 and Dromore farmer Hereford 386k at £810, Hereford 378k at £770.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Ballyward farmer Charollais 860k at £2080, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 678k at £1260, Warrenpoint farmer Aberdeen Angus 548k at £960, Friesian 638k at £950, Ballyward farmer Montbeliarde 534k at £850 and Ballyward farmer Friesian 548k at £820.

Suckler cows

Katesbridge farmer Simmental cow and Belgian Blue calf at £1700 and Waringstown farmer Hereford cow at £1130.

Store heifers

Loughbrickland farmer Simmental 658k at £1510, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 582k at £1480, Loughbrickland farmer Belgian Blue 636k at £1460, Simmental 582k at £1440, Aberdeen Angus 614k at £1440, Ballyroney farmer Friesian 888k at £1420, Loughbrickland farmer Simmental 558k at £1400, Belgian Blue 570k at £1380, Ballyroney farmer Friesian 760k at £1350 and Loughbrickland farmer Aberdeen Angus 622k at £1310.

Bullocks

Rathfriland farmer Shorthorn 402k at £930, Shorthorn 410k at £930, Shorthorn 386k at £890 and Katesbridge farmer Friesian 474k at £870, Friesian 476k at £790.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and lambs selling to a steady trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again. Rathfriland farmer topped the sale at £5.09 a kilo for 22kg at £112.

Fat ewes topped at £121 for a Texel ewe from a Waringstown farmer.

More ewes over the £140 mark this week with plainer ewes from £116 to £144.

Hoggets

Waringstown farmer 29k at £121, Mayobridge farmer 29kg at £120, Ballynahinch farmer 29.2k at £120, Dromara farmer 23.8kg at £119.50, Ballyward farmer 24.8k at £117, Dromore farmer 25k at £116.50. Banbridge farmer 25k at £116, Rathfriland farmer 24k at £116, Newry farmer 24k at £115.50 and Dromore farmer 26k at £115.

Fat ewes

Corbet farmer at £188, Ballyward farmer at £152, Newry farmer at £149, Dromore farmer at £144, Ballyroney farmer at £129, Poyntzpass farmer at £128, Ballyward farmer at £120, Banbridge farmer at £118, Poyntzpass farmer at £117 and Dromorer farmer at £116.

Fat rams

Loughbrickland farmer at £103, Rathfriland farmer at £99, Dromore farmer at £90 and Mayobridge farmer at £90.