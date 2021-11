Fat cows sell to £1340 at Rathfriland Co-op

The Dropped calf section contained calves up to 3 months old. Topped to £550 for Limousin Bull Calf for a Banbridge farmer, Weanling calves sold to £990 for a 438k Limousin Bullock from Dromara farmer. Fat Cows topped £1340 for 824k Limousin, Heifers topped 584k £1160 Fleckvieh, Bullocks topped at £1390 for 798k Limousin,

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK

Bull Calves: Banbridge farmer Limousin at £550, Fleckvieh at £530, Warrenpoint farmer Charolais at £520, Charolais at £500, Banbridge farmer Fleckvieh at £490, Warrenpoint farmer Charolais at £490, Banbridge farmer Simmental at £480, Hereford Angus at £480, Angus at £470, Limousin at £470,

Heifer Calves: Aghalee farmer Charolais at £470, Mayobridge farmer Limousin at £410, Aghalee farmer Charolais at £380, Mayobridge farmer Blue at £360, Dromore farmer Blue at £350, Blue at £330, Hereford at £325, Banbridge farmer Blue at £315, Dromore farmer Hereford at £310, Camlough farmer Hereford at £310,

WEANLING Male Calves: Ballynahinch farmer Charolais 168k at £530 (316ppk), Dromore farmer Limousin 230k at £690 (300ppk), Castlewellan farmer Angus 276k at £760 (276ppk), Angus 274k at £730 (267ppk), Angus 292k at £770 (264ppk), Angus 284k at £740 (261ppk), Angus 288k at £740 (257ppk), Dromara farmer Limousin 438k at £990, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 372k at £930, Banbridge farmer Limousin 412k at £910, Downpatrick farmer Blonde 460k at £880, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 414k at £870, Kilkeel farmer Angus 350k at £830, Rathfriland farmer Hereford 430k at £830, Kilkeel farmer Angus 390k at £800, Banbridge farmer Limousin 374k at £790, Mayobridge farmer Limousin 430k at £790, Limousin at £780,

Weanling Heifer Calves: Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 146k at £430 (295ppk), Dromore farmer Limousin 296k at £860 (291ppk), Limousin 272k at £760 (280ppk), Limousin 256k at £715 (279ppk), Banbridge farmer Blue 264k at £725 (275ppk), Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 292k at £800 (274ppk), Dromara farmer Limousin 296k at £860, Limousin 292k at £800, Limousin 272k at £760, Dromore farmer Limousin 288k at £740, Banbridge farmer Limousin 264k at £725, Aramgh farmer Limousin 324k at £720, Downpatrick farmer Blonde 384k at £720, Dromara farmer Limousin 256k at £715, Kilkeel farmer Angus 304k at £700, Aramgh farmer Hereford 406k at £700,

Fat Cows: Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Dromara farmer Limousin 824k at £1340, Mayobridge farmer Shorthorn 656k at £1140, Waringstown farmer Shorthorn 614k at £1070, Ballyward farmer Charolais 712k at £1040, Castlewellan farmer Angus 700k at £1040, Ballyward farmer Friesian 736k at £1000, Ballyward farmer Limousin 640k at £900, Annalong farmer Friesian 760k at £890, Ballyward farmer Angus 688k at £870,

Store Heifers: Lisburn farmer Limousin 380k at £850 (224ppk), Rathfriland 388k at £830 (214ppk), Lisburn farmer Limousin 522k at £1100 (211ppk), Newry farmer Blue 310k at £650 (210ppk), Lisburn farmer Limousin 460k at £950 (207ppk), Limousin 396k at £810 (205ppk), Armagh farmer Fleckvieh 584k at £1160, Lisburn farmer Limousin 522k at £1100, Limousin 526k at £1040, Limousin 526k at £1010, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 520k at £1000, Lisburn farmer Limousin 490k at £1000, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 530k at £980, Lisburn farmer Limousin 460k at £950, Banbridge farmer Blue 494k at £930, Blue 486k at £900,

Bullocks: Castlewellan farmer Limousin 422k at £1090 (258ppk), Limousin 516k at £1180 (229ppk), Rathfriland farmer Angus 442k at £970 (220ppk), Newry farmer Limousin 468k at £1020 (218ppk), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 462k at £1000 (217ppk), Limousin 478k at £1030 (216ppk), Dromara farmer Limousin 798k at £1390, Limousin 698k at £1340, Limousin 634k at £1330, Limousin 692k at £1320, Newry farmer Charolais 650k at £1300, Annaclone farmer Stab 606k at £1240, Charolais 678k at £1240, Aramgh farmer Blue 616k at £1240, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 574k at £1210, Annaclone farmer Charolais 590k at £1200,

Online bidding available via MARTBIDS.IE

Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and Lambs sell to a good trade. Fat Ewes selling to a flying trade this week again. A Dromara farmer topped the sale at £6.68 a kilo for 9kg at £60, Fat ewes topped at £145 for a Texel Ewe from a Kilkeel Farmer. More ewes over the £130 mark this week with plainer ewes from £110 to £125 each.

LIGHT LAMBS: Dromara farmer 9k at £60, Castlewellan farmer: 17k at £105, Banbridge Farmer 17.7kg at £105.5,

LAMBS: Armagh farmer 26.5k at £137, Ballyward farmer 28k at £134.5, Lisburn farmer 28.2k at £128.5, Dromara farmer 25.2k at £127, Kilcoo farmer 32.7k at £127, Kilkeel farmer 26.8k at £126.5, Ballyward farmer 26k at £125, Dromara farmer 25.2k at £124,

FAT EWES: Kilkeel farmer: £145, Dromara farmer: £138, Armagh farmer: £136, Ballyward farmer: £132, Armagh farmer: £131, Markethill farmer: £128, Kilcoo farmer: £127, Aramgh Farmer £125, £125, Kilkeel Farmer at £124,