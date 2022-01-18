Fat cows sell to £1600 at Newtownstewart
A good entry of cattle on offer at Newtownstewart sold to a complete clearance with Fat Cows selling to £1600 and £188 per 100kgs.
Bullocks selling to £1425 and £805 over weight while Heifers sold to £1240 and £660 over weight.
Bullock and Bull prices: D McKinley Omagh 620kgs £1425, 560kgs £1245 and £1235; A Castlederg farmer 760kgs £1380, 675kgs £1340. N Doherty Newtownstewart 605kgs £1346, 590kgs £1150, 520kgs £1085; W J Doherty Newtownstewart 620kgs £1285, 510kgs £1075. S Robinson Reaghan 450kgs £1135, 490kgs £1105, 515kgs £1100, 480kgs £1090 and £1055, 445kgs £1040 and £980, 465kgs £1020. A Co Derry farmer 560kgs £1305, 480kgs £1025; M G Dooher Strabane 415kgs £925, 360kgs £870, 315kgs £845, 280kgs £780. K Harper Castlederg 400kgs £925, 435kgs £850; R T Sproule Strabane 395kgs £905, 355kgs £810, 365kgs £800, 335kgs £770; R Smyth Donemana 440kgs £900; M ~S Managh Omagh 365kgs £820, 375kgs £800, 330kgs £765. S Brogan Gortin 310kgs £815, 305kgs £760.
Heifer prices: A Co Derry farmer 580kgs £1240, 565kgs £1145, 525kgs £1135, 440kgs £905; A Armstrong Dromore 585kgs £1235, 535kgs £1105. A Strabane farmer 560kgs £1200, 600kgs £1195, 535kgs £1175; J Milligan Ederney 590kgs £1040; P Gallagher Newtownstewart 475kgs £960 and £850, 460kgs £885 and £850; S Brogan Gortin 380kgs £875; M~S Managh Omagh 345kgs £760, 365kgs £720.
Cow prices: N Kee Douglas Bridge 580kgs £188, 665kgs £126; R Smyth Donemana 945kgs £169; A Maguire Newtownstewart 525kgs £144; G J King Omagh 595kgs £147; R G Sproule Castlederg 600kgs £145.
Poorer cows sold from £108 up.
Sheep sale sample prices; W ~A Oliver 26.50kgs £122.00; 22.50kgs £116.50; T McVitty 24kgs £120.00; S Robinson 24.50kgs £120.00; K McNamee 25kgs £120.00; F Ward 23kgs £118.50; 24.50kgs £117.00; S ~A Conway 21kgs £113.00; W S Buchanan 23kgs £112.50; 22.kgs £110.00; J C Saunderson 24kgs £112.50.
Fat Ewes sold up to £150.00.