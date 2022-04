Fat Cows sell to £1800 at Rathfriland co-op

The Dropped calf section contained calves up to 2 months old. Topped to £320 for Angus Heifer Calf for a Craigavon Farmer, Weanling calves sold to £990 for a 334k Limousin Heifer from Ballynahinch Farmer. Fat Cows topped £1800 for 748k Limousin, Heifers topped £1310 for 650k Friesian, Bullocks Topped at £1500 for 704k Angus,

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK

Bull Calves : Gilford Farmer Blue at £260, Hillsborough Farmer Angus at £255, Gilford Farmer Blue at £245, Blue at £240, Ballyroney Farmer Angus at £220, Annaclone Farmer Angus at £220, Kilkeel Farmer Angus at £210, Annaclone Farmer Angus at £205, Kilkeel Farmer Angus at £200, Hillsborough Farmer Angus at £195,

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heifer Calves: Craigavon Farmer Angus at £320, Angus at £310, Angus at £290, Ballynahinch Farmer Hereford at £275, Hereford at £255, Dromore Farmer Hereford at £190, Mayobridge Farmer Angus at £185, Gilford Farmer Blue at £175, Ballynahinch Farmer Angus at £170, Hereford at £170,

WEANLING Male Calves: Rathfriland Farmer Charolais 226k at £665 (294), Castlewellan Farmer Hereford 206k at £600 (292), Kilkeel Farmer Charolais 210k at £600 (286), Charolais 270k at £750 (278), Lisburn Farmer Charolais 302k at £825 (273), Annalong Farmer Charolais 400k at £970, Lisburn Farmer Charolais 348k at £890, Ballynahinch Farmer Limousin 328k at £875, Limousin 344k at £840, Lisburn Farmer Charolais 302k at £825, Castlewellan Farmer Simmental 312k at £810, Lisburn Farmer Charolais 302k at £800, Katesbridge Farmer Angus 338k at £790, Lisburn Farmer Charolais 312k at £780, Kilkeel Farmer Angus 350k at £760,

Weanling Heifer Calves: Ballynahinch Farmer Limousin 334k at £990 (297), Ballynahinch Farmer Charolais 300k at £820 (274), Charolais 326k at £880 (270), Kilkeel Farmer Charolais230k at £610 (266), Ballynahinch Farmer Charolais 312k at £810 (260), Charolais 344k at £880 (265), Ballynahinch Farmer Limousin 334k at £990, Ballynahinch Farmer Charolais 380k at £930, Ballynahinch Farmer Limousin 366k at £910, Charolais 344k at £880, Downpatrick Farmer Limousin 378k at £880, Ballynahinch Farmer Charolais 326k at £880, Downpatrick Farmer Limousin 412k at £860, Castlewellan Farmer Angus 370k at £840, Ballynahinch Farmer Charolais 300k at £820, Charolais 312k at £810,

Fat Cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Annalong Farmer Limousin 748k at £1800, Newry Farmer Hereford 530k at £1150, Hereford 710k at £1140, Annalong Farmer Friesian Katesbridge Farmer Shorthorn 560k at £900, Dromore Farmer Limousin 520k at £850,

Store Heifers: Annalong Farmer Limousin 528k at £1180 (224), Hillsborough Farmer Angus 580k at £1240 (214), Rostrevor Farmer Limousin 400k at £840 (210), Limousin 384k at £780 (203), Ballynahinch Farmer Friesian 650k at £1310 (202), Newry Farmer Limousin 374k at £740, (198), Ballynahinch Farmer Friesian 650k at £1310, Hillsborough Farmer Angus 580k at £1240, Annalong Farmer Limousin 528k at £1180, Charolais 580k at £1100, Banbridge Farmer Hereford 466k at £920, Rostrevor Farmer Limousin 400k at £840, Banbridge Farmer Hereford 436k at £830, Newry Farmer Limousin 400k at £790, Rostrevor Farmer Limousin 384k at £780, Ballyward Farmer Hol 406k at £760,

Bullocks: Annalong Farmer Simmental 468k at £1140 (244), Kilkeel Farmer Angus 630k at £1380 (219), Crossgar Farmer Simmental 424k at £910 (215), Kilkeel Farmer Angus 704k at £1500 (213), Kilkeel Farmer Angus 480k at £985 (205), Angus 430k at £860 (200), Kilkeel Farmer Blue 704k at £1500, Angus 630k at £1380, Annalong Farmer Simmental 468k at £1140, Ballyward Farmer Holstein 602k at £1100, Holstein 602k at £1050, Dromore Farmer Blue 510k at £1000, Ballyward Farmer Holstein 552k at £1000, Holstein 522k at £990, Holstein 556k at £990, Kilkeel Farmer Angus 480k at £985,

Online bidding available via MARTBIDS.IE

Tuesday evening saw good show of stock and Lambs sell to a good trade. Fat Ewes selling to a mighty trade this week again. Rathfriland farmer topped the sale at £6.02 a kilo for 21.5kg at £129.5, Fat ewes topped at £235 for a Texel Ewe from a Castlewellan Farmer. More ewes over the £200 mark this week with plainer ewes from £175 to £185.

Spring LAMBS: Newry Farmer 26.5k at £134.5, Katesbridge Farmer 25.5k at £131.5, Ballyward Farmer 24.8kg at £131, Dromara Farmer 23.5kg at £129.5, Newry Farmer 21.5kg at £129.5, Ballynahinch Farmer 23.7k at £129, Castlewellan Farmer 22k at £128.5, Ballymartin Farmer 28kg at £128.5, Ballyward Farmer 23kg at £127,

Hoggets: Dromore Farmer 31k at £130, Kilkeel Farmer 25.4k at £125.5, Dromara Farmer 36k at £125, Castlewellan Farmer 31k at £124.5, Ballynahinch Farmer 36k at £124, Kilkeel Farmer 28k at £123.5, Katesbridge Farmer 30.4kg at £123, Dromore Farmer 30k at £122, Rostrevor Farmer 32.7k at £122, Annaclone Farmer 26k at £121,

FAT EWES : Castlewellan farmer: £235, Kilkeel farmer: at £234, Ballymartin Farmer at £216, Rathfriland Farmer at £214, Katesbridge Farmer at £182, Kilkeel Farmer at £178, Banbridge Farmer at £178, Katesbridge Farmer at £174, Katesbridge Farmer at £172, Dromore Farmer at £170,

FAT RAMS: Ballynahinch Farmer £190, Ballyward Farmer £190, Kilkeel Farmer at £168, Banbridge Farmer £130,