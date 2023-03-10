There was another good entry of sheep at this week’s sale which resulted in a near total clearance.

Lambs sold at:

€80 to €100 for 30-35 kgs.

Livestock Markets

€100 to €120 for 36-42 kgs.

€120 to €140 for 43-49 kgs.

€140 to €153 for 50-55 kgs.

Ewes with 1 lamb sold from €160 to €214.

Ewes with 2 lambs sold from €220 to €305.

Springers sold from €130 to €200 each.

Fat ewes sold from €80 to €230 each.

Next sheep sale Monday 13th March 2023.

Cattle sale, Thursday 9th March 2023.

There was an extremely lively trade with buyers competing both online and around the ring for the stock on offer.

Strong, forward cattle remain in demand with quality lots selling from €3/kg to €3.50/kg.

Lighter cattle also met a brisk trade with many quality lots selling from €3/kg to €3.60/kg and up to €4/kg on some occasions.

Plainer lots sold from €2.40/kg to €2.90/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €2.30/kg to €2.60/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.50/kg to €3/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.60/kg to €3.50/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.70/kg to €3.70/kg.

Fat cows sold from €1000/head to €2250/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €955 to €1730 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €1230 to €1785 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €545 to €1130 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €895 to €1565 over the weight.

Store heifers - €275 to €1070 over the weight.

Next cattle sale Thursday 16th March 2023.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.