Fat cows selling from €1140 to €3360 per head at Raphoe

Sheep sale, Monday 27th February 2023.

By Darryl Armitage
1 hour ago - 1 min read

There was a brisk trade and improved prices at this week's sale with a 100% clearance.

Hoggets sold at:

€70 to €90 for 28-34kgs.

€90 to €110 for 35-38kgs.

€110 to €130 for 39-45kgs.

€130 to €146 for 46-55kgs.

Ewes with one lamb sold from €160/team to €275/team.

Ewes with two lambs sold from €200/team to €355/team.

Fat ewes sold from €70/head to a top price of €268/head.

Next sheep sale Monday 6th March 2023.

Cattle sale, Thursday 2nd March 2023.

There was another excellent entry for this week's cattle sale.

Trade remains on par with that of previous weeks with continued demand for stock.

Strong, forward cattle sold well on the day with quality lots selling from €3/kg to €3.40/kg and plainer lots from €2.60/kg to €3/kg.

Medium weights met a similar trade with many lots selling from €2.90/kg to €3.50/kg.

Lighter cattle sold from €2.80/kg to €3.80/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.60/kg to €3.20/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.40/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.60/kg to €3.40/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.70/kg to €3.50/kg.

Fat cows sold from €1140/head to €3360/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €1185 to €1635 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €1185 to €1375 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €550 to €940 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €760 to €1395 over the weight.

Store heifers - €350 to €1095 over the weight.

Next cattle sale Thursday 9th March 2023.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.

Sales also available via MartBids App.

Store bullocks