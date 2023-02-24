Fat cows selling from €1260/head to €2570/head at Raphoe
Sheep sale, Monday 20th February 2023.
Hoggets sold at:
€70 to €90 for 28-34kgs.
€90 to €110 for 35-39kgs.
€110 to €130 for 40-45kgs.
€130 to €144 for 46-55kgs.
Ewe hoggets fetched a top price of €156/head on the day.
Ewes with two lambs sold from €200/team to €290/team.
Fat ewes sold from €70/head to €272/head.
Next sheep sale Monday 27th February 2023.
Cattle sale, Thursday 23rd February 2023.
There was another great entry of cattle for this week's sale with a brisk trade around the ring and online.
Strong, forward stock continues to be highly sought after, selling from €2.80/kg to €3.90/kg while plainer lots of Friesian cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.60/kg.
Medium weights met a lively trade on the day, selling from €2.70/kg to €3.70/kg.
Competition for lighter weights was also evident with increased farmer activity around the ring. These sold from €2.80/kg to €4/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.60/kg to €3.40/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €2/kg to €2.60/kg.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.50/kg to €3.90/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.60/kg to €4/kg.
Fat cows sold from €1260/head to €2570/head.
Top class bulls over 600kgs - €1125 to €1510 over the weight.
Beef bullocks - €1185 to €1285 over the weight.
Store bullocks - €570 to €1180 over the weight.
Beef heifers - €955 to €1490 over the weight.
Store heifers - €495 to €1110 over the weight.
Next cattle sale Thursday 2nd March 2023.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11a.m.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales also available via MartBids App.