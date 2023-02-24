Hoggets sold at:

€70 to €90 for 28-34kgs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

€90 to €110 for 35-39kgs.

Livestock Markets

€110 to €130 for 40-45kgs.

€130 to €144 for 46-55kgs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ewe hoggets fetched a top price of €156/head on the day.

Ewes with two lambs sold from €200/team to €290/team.

Fat ewes sold from €70/head to €272/head.

Next sheep sale Monday 27th February 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cattle sale, Thursday 23rd February 2023.

There was another great entry of cattle for this week's sale with a brisk trade around the ring and online.

Strong, forward stock continues to be highly sought after, selling from €2.80/kg to €3.90/kg while plainer lots of Friesian cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.60/kg.

Medium weights met a lively trade on the day, selling from €2.70/kg to €3.70/kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Competition for lighter weights was also evident with increased farmer activity around the ring. These sold from €2.80/kg to €4/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.60/kg to €3.40/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €2/kg to €2.60/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.50/kg to €3.90/kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heifers sold from €2.60/kg to €4/kg.

Fat cows sold from €1260/head to €2570/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €1125 to €1510 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €1185 to €1285 over the weight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Store bullocks - €570 to €1180 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €955 to €1490 over the weight.

Store heifers - €495 to €1110 over the weight.

Next cattle sale Thursday 2nd March 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11a.m.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.