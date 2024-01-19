Fat cows selling from €1300 per head to €2500 per head at Raphoe Mart
Cattle sale Thursday 18th January 2024
The wintry conditions led to a smaller entry for this week's sale but there was a lively trade around the ring as buyers were anxious to purchase stock.
Bullocks sold from €2.60/kg to €3.20/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.70/kg to €3.30/kg.
Fat cows sold from €1300/head to €2500/head.
Next sheep sale Monday 22nd January.
Next cattle sale Thursday 25th January.
Sales also available via MartBids App.