Fat cows selling from €1300 per head to €2500 per head at Raphoe Mart

Cattle sale Thursday 18th January 2024
By Darryl Armitage
Published 19th Jan 2024, 10:32 GMT
The wintry conditions led to a smaller entry for this week's sale but there was a lively trade around the ring as buyers were anxious to purchase stock.

Bullocks sold from €2.60/kg to €3.20/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.70/kg to €3.30/kg.

Fat cows sold from €1300/head to €2500/head.

Next sheep sale Monday 22nd January.

Next cattle sale Thursday 25th January.

Sales also available via MartBids App.

