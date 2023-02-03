Fat cows selling from €690 per head to €2780 per head at Raphoe
Sheep sale Monday 30th January 2023.
Lambs/hoggets sold at:
€70 to €90 for 27-35kgs.
€90 to €110 for 36-40kgs.
€110 to €130 for 41-47kgs.
€130 to €140 for 48-55kgs.
Fat ewes sold from €60/head to €200/head.
Next sheep sale bank holiday Monday 6th February 2023.
Cattle sale Thursday 2nd February 2023.
There was another great entry of cattle for this week’s sale with a lively trade for all on offer.
Strong, forward stock continues to be highly sought after, with males selling to €1695 over the weight and heifers selling to €2075 over the weight.
Quality lots sold from €3/kg to €3.50/kg while plainer types sold from €2.30/kg to €2.80/kg.
Lighter stock met a brisk trade around the ring and online with many selling from €3/kg to €3.80/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.50/kg to €3.20/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.40/kg.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.40/kg to €3.40/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.50/kg to €3.50/kg.
Fat cows sold from €690/head to €2780/head.
Top class bulls over 600kgs - €1240 to €1580 over the weight.
Beef bullocks - €1200 to €1695 over the weight.
Store bullocks - €470 to €1384 over the weight.
Beef heifers - €860 to €2075 over the weight.
Store heifers - €555 to €1010 over the weight.
Next cattle sale Thursday 9th February 2023.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales also available via MartBids App.