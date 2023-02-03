Lambs/hoggets sold at:

€70 to €90 for 27-35kgs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

€90 to €110 for 36-40kgs.

Livestock Markets

€110 to €130 for 41-47kgs.

€130 to €140 for 48-55kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €60/head to €200/head.

Next sheep sale bank holiday Monday 6th February 2023.

Cattle sale Thursday 2nd February 2023.

There was another great entry of cattle for this week’s sale with a lively trade for all on offer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Strong, forward stock continues to be highly sought after, with males selling to €1695 over the weight and heifers selling to €2075 over the weight.

Quality lots sold from €3/kg to €3.50/kg while plainer types sold from €2.30/kg to €2.80/kg.

Lighter stock met a brisk trade around the ring and online with many selling from €3/kg to €3.80/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.50/kg to €3.20/kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Friesian cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.40/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.40/kg to €3.40/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.50/kg to €3.50/kg.

Fat cows sold from €690/head to €2780/head.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €1240 to €1580 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €1200 to €1695 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €470 to €1384 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €860 to €2075 over the weight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Store heifers - €555 to €1010 over the weight.

Next cattle sale Thursday 9th February 2023.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.