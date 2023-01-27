Fat cows selling from €700/head to €2700/head at Raphoe
Sheep sale, Monday 23rd January 2023.
There was an improved trade around the ring for all on offer at this week's sale.
Hoggets sold at:
€70 to €100 for 30-37kgs.
€100 to €120 for 38-44kgs.
€120 to €135 for 45-49kgs.
€135 to €144 for 50-64kgs.
Springers sold from €120/head to €198/head.
Ewes with one lamb sold at €208/team.
Fat ewes sold from €80/head to €280/head.
Next sheep sale Monday 30th January 2023.
Cattle sale, Thursday 26th January 2023.
There was a flying trade around the ring and online for the large entry of cattle on offer at this week's sale.
Strong, forward stock remains in demand - selling from €2.70/kg to €3.50/kg and reaching up to €1630 over the weight for males and €1260 over the weight for females.
Plainer types and Friesian cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.40/kg.
Lighter lots also met a brisk trade selling from €2.80/kg to €3.60/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.50/kg to €3/kg.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.50/kg to €3.50/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.60/kg to €3.60/kg.
Fat cows sold from €700/head to €2700/head.
Top class bulls over 600kgs - €885 to €1630 over the weight.
Beef bullocks - €1055 to €1625 over the weight.
Store bullocks - €360 to €1490 over the weight.
Beef heifers - €825 to €1260 over the weight.
Store heifers - €335 to €985 over the weight.
Next cattle sale Thursday 2nd February 2023.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales also available via MartBids App.