There was an improved trade around the ring for all on offer at this week's sale.

Hoggets sold at:

€70 to €100 for 30-37kgs.

Livestock Markets

€100 to €120 for 38-44kgs.

€120 to €135 for 45-49kgs.

€135 to €144 for 50-64kgs.

Springers sold from €120/head to €198/head.

Ewes with one lamb sold at €208/team.

Fat ewes sold from €80/head to €280/head.

Next sheep sale Monday 30th January 2023.

Cattle sale, Thursday 26th January 2023.

There was a flying trade around the ring and online for the large entry of cattle on offer at this week's sale.

Strong, forward stock remains in demand - selling from €2.70/kg to €3.50/kg and reaching up to €1630 over the weight for males and €1260 over the weight for females.

Plainer types and Friesian cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.40/kg.

Lighter lots also met a brisk trade selling from €2.80/kg to €3.60/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.50/kg to €3/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.50/kg to €3.50/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.60/kg to €3.60/kg.

Fat cows sold from €700/head to €2700/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €885 to €1630 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €1055 to €1625 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €360 to €1490 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €825 to €1260 over the weight.

Store heifers - €335 to €985 over the weight.

Next cattle sale Thursday 2nd February 2023.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.