There was a good entry of sheep this week with a good trade throughout which resulted in a total clearance.

Lambs sold for:

€80 to €100 for 28-36 kgs.

Livestock Markets

€100 to €120 for 37-41 kgs.

€120 to €140 for 42-46 kgs.

€140 to €155 for 47-55 kgs.

Springing ewes sold from €130 to €208 each.

Ewes with 1 lamb sold from €170 to €235 each.

Ewes with 2 lambs sold from €220 to €304 each.

Fat ewes sold from €80 to €218 each.

Next sheep sale Monday 20th March.

Cattle sale, Thursday 16th March 2023.

There was another good entry of cattle for this week’s sale with trade holding firm for all stock.

Strong, forward cattle are still in demand - selling from €3/kg to €3.60/kg for quality lots.

Medium weights also met a brisk trade with many selling from €2.90/kg to €3.70/kg.

Lighter lots sold well with extra farmer activity around the ring and online boosting the trade. These sold from €3/kg to €3.90/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.50/kg to €3.30/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €2/kg to €2.60/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.60/kg to €3.60/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.70/kg to €3.90/kg.

Fat cows sold from €710/head to €2120/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €1095 to €1685 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €1240 to €1260 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €577 to €1320 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €935 to €1345 over the weight.

Store heifers - €370 to €950 over the weight.

Next cattle sale Thursday 23rd March 2023.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.