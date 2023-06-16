The excellent entry of sheep at this week’s sale met a lively trade around the ring with heavy lambs making up to €182/head.

Ewes also met a brisk trade with heavy ewes selling from €180/head to €205/head while lighter ewes sold from €130/head to €160/head.

Next sheep sale Monday 19th June 2023.

Cattle sale Thursday 15th June 2023.

There was another good entry for this week’s cattle sale as trade remained on par with that of previous weeks.

Strong forward cattle sold from €2.60/kg to €3.40/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.60/kg to €3.50/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.70/kg.

Fat cows sold from €780/head to €1710/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €895 to €1145 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €475 to €835 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €820 to €1350 over the weight.

Store heifers - €510 to €880 over the weight.

Next cattle sale Thursday 22nd June 2023.

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.