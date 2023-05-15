Spring lambs sold at:

€100 to €130 for 33-40kgs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

€130 to €160 for 40-43kgs.

Livestock Markets

€160 to €174 for 43-54kgs.

Hoggets sold from €120/head to €173/head.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ewes with one lamb sold from €160/team to €225/team.

Ewes with two lambs sold from €220/team to €295/team.

Fat ewes sold from €80/head to €215/head.

Cattle sale, Thursday 11th May 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There was a lively trade around the ring and online at this week's sale which saw continued demand for forward cattle which sold from €2.80/kg to €3.50/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.60/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €3.80/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.40/kg to €2.90/kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.60/kg to €3.50/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.70/kg to €3.80/kg.

Fat cows sold from €800/head to €1970/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €1190 to €1430 over the weight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beef bullocks - €955 to €1325 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €565 to €1285 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €830 to €1735 over the weight.

Store heifers - €400 to €1060 over the weight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.