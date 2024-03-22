Fat cows selling from €800 per head to €2200 per head at Raphoe Mart
Cattle sale report Thursday 21st March 2024 at Raphoe Mart, Co Donegal:
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
There was another large entry for this week’s cattle sale with competition from farmers, agents and feedlot buyers around the ring and online driving the trade.
Forward cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.60/kg.
Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.80/kg.
Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €4/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.40/kg to €3.20/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.60/kg.
Fat cows sold from €800/head to €2200/head.
Next cattle sale Thursday 28th March 2024.
Sales also available online via MartBids.