Fat cows selling from €800 per head to €2200 per head at Raphoe Mart

Cattle sale report Thursday 21st March 2024 at Raphoe Mart, Co Donegal:
By Darryl Armitage
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 11:26 GMT
There was another large entry for this week’s cattle sale with competition from farmers, agents and feedlot buyers around the ring and online driving the trade.

Forward cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.60/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.80/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €4/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.40/kg to €3.20/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.60/kg.

Fat cows sold from €800/head to €2200/head.

Next cattle sale Thursday 28th March 2024.

Sales also available online via MartBids.

