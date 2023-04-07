There was a large entry of sheep this week with a good trade for all on offer.

There was a good entry also for the show and sale of spring lambs for the Easter trade.

Spring lambs sold from €120 to €140 for 34-40 kgs.

Livestock Markets

€140 to €160 for 40-50 kgs.

€160 to €175 for 50-55 kgs.

Show spring lambs sold from €168 to €295 each for 43 to 50 kgs.

Hoggets sold from €100 to €120 for 35-41 kgs.

€120 to €140 for 42-47 kgs.

€140 to €166 for 48-60 kgs.

Ewes with 1 lamb sold from €150 to €240 each.

Ewes with 2 lambs sold from €180 to €330 each.

Fat ewes sold from €60 to €210 each.

Next sheep sale will be held on Monday 17th April

Please note there will be no sale on Easter Monday 10th April.

Cattle sale Thursday 6th April 2023.

There was a much larger entry for this week's sale with continued demand for the stock on offer.

Strong, forward cattle met a brisk trade selling from €2.80/kg to €3.40/kg and up to €3.80/kg for quality lots.

Medium weights also sold well from €2.70/kg to €3.70/kg and up to €4/kg on occasions.

There was a lively trade for lighter cattle on the day, selling from €2.80/kg to €3.80/kg and up to and over €4/kg for some lots.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.90/kg to €2.60/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.60/kg to €3.30/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.70/kg to €3.80/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.80/kg to €4/kg.

Fat cows sold from €800/head to €2260/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €1200 to €1205 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €1090 to €1607 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €515 to €1590 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €1025 to €1295 over the weight.

Store heifers - €400 to €1050 over the weight.

Next cattle sale Thursday 13th April 2023.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.

