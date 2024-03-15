Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hoggets sold at:

€90 to €120 for 28-35kgs.

€120 to €150 for 35-43kgs.

Farming Life livestock markets

€150 to €180 for 44-48kgs.

€180 to €219 for 48-60kgs.

Ewes with one lamb sold from €180/team to €235/team.

Ewes with two lambs sold from €250/team to €380/team.

Fat Ewes sold from €80/head to €248/head.

Next sheep sale Monday 25th March 2024.

Please note: Easter lamb show and sale will be held on Monday 25th March 2024 for the best pair of lambs.

Cattle sale, Thursday 14th March 2024: There was another great entry of cattle for this week’s sale with a brisk trade around the ring and online as farmers, agents and feedlots buyers competed for stock.

Strong, forward cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.60/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.80/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €4.20/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.60/kg to €3.40/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.60/kg.

Fat cows sold from €800/head to €2350/head.

Next cattle sale Thursday 21st March 2024.