Hoggets sold at:
€90 to €120 for 28-35kgs.
€120 to €150 for 35-43kgs.
€150 to €180 for 44-48kgs.
€180 to €219 for 48-60kgs.
Ewes with one lamb sold from €180/team to €235/team.
Ewes with two lambs sold from €250/team to €380/team.
Fat Ewes sold from €80/head to €248/head.
Next sheep sale Monday 25th March 2024.
Please note: Easter lamb show and sale will be held on Monday 25th March 2024 for the best pair of lambs.
Cattle sale, Thursday 14th March 2024: There was another great entry of cattle for this week’s sale with a brisk trade around the ring and online as farmers, agents and feedlots buyers competed for stock.
Strong, forward cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.60/kg.
Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.80/kg.
Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €4.20/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.60/kg to €3.40/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.60/kg.
Fat cows sold from €800/head to €2350/head.
Next cattle sale Thursday 21st March 2024.
Sales also available online via MartBids