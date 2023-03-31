Hoggets sold at:

€80 to €110 for 28-37kgs.

€110 to €130 for 38-44kgs.

Farming Life Marts

€130 to €150 for 45-50kgs.

€150 to €167 for 51-55kgs.

Ewes with one lamb sold from €140/team to €205/team.

Ewes with two lambs sold from €180/team to €332/team.

Fat ewes sold from €80/head to €272/head.

Next sheep sale Monday 3rd April 2023.

Easter lamb show and sale will also be held next Monday 3rd April in conjunction with the weekly sheep sale.

This show is kindly sponsored by Kiernan Milling - representative Damian McGlynn.

Cattle sale Thursday 30th March 2023.

There was a lively trade around the ring and online as demand for stock continues.

Strong forward cattle were highly sought after - selling from €2.90/kg to €3.50/kg.

Medium weights also met a brisk trade selling from €2.80/kg to €3.40/kg.

Lighter cattle sold from €2.80/kg to €3.80/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.50/kg to €3.10/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.60/kg.

Fat cows sold from €800/head to €2480/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €1050 to €1065 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €1055 to €1435 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €535 to €1595 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €940 to €1570 over the weight.

Store heifers - €400 to €1090 over the weight.

Next cattle sale Thursday 6th April 2023.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.