Fat cows selling from €850 per head to €2170 per head at Raphoe
Spring lambs sold at:
€80 to €110 for 30-36kgs.
€110 to €130 for 36-38kgs.
€130 to €150 for 38-44kgs.
€150 to €170 for 44-55kgs.
Fat ewes sold from €80/head to a high of €250/head.
Next sheep sale Monday 26th June 2023.
Cattle sale Thursday 22nd June 2023.
There was a brisk trade around the ring and online for stock on offer at this week's sale with quality cattle and strong forward types in demand.
Forward cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.20/kg.
Medium weights sold from €2.80/kg to €3.40/kg.
Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €3.60/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.30/kg to €2.80/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.50/kg.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.40/kg to €3.50/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.40/kg to €3.60/kg.
Fat cows sold from €850/head to €2170/head.
Top class bulls over 600kgs - €905 to €1455 over the weight.
Beef bullocks - €835 to €1260 over the weight.
Store bullocks - €615 to €920 over the weight.
Beef heifers - €615 to €975 over the weight.
Store heifers - €300 to €785 over the weight.
Next cattle sale Thursday 29th June 2023.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales also available via MartBids App.