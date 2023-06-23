Spring lambs sold at:

€80 to €110 for 30-36kgs.

€110 to €130 for 36-38kgs.

€130 to €150 for 38-44kgs.

€150 to €170 for 44-55kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €80/head to a high of €250/head.

Next sheep sale Monday 26th June 2023.

Cattle sale Thursday 22nd June 2023.

There was a brisk trade around the ring and online for stock on offer at this week's sale with quality cattle and strong forward types in demand.

Forward cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.20/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.80/kg to €3.40/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €3.60/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.30/kg to €2.80/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.50/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.40/kg to €3.50/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.40/kg to €3.60/kg.

Fat cows sold from €850/head to €2170/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €905 to €1455 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €835 to €1260 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €615 to €920 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €615 to €975 over the weight.

Store heifers - €300 to €785 over the weight.

Next cattle sale Thursday 29th June 2023.

