Sheep sale Monday 6th February 2023
Hoggets sold from: €70 to €90 for 28-35kgs; €90 to €110 for 36-40kgs; €110 to €130 for 41-47kgs; and €130 to €141 for 48-55kgs.
Ewes with one lamb sold from €120/team to €170/team.
Ewes with two lambs sold from €200/team to €270/team.
Springing ewes sold from €120/head to €265/head.
Fat ewes sold from €70/head to €184/head.
Next sheep sale Monday 13th February 2023.
Cattle sale Thursday 9th February 2023
There was another good entry of cattle for this week's sale with a flying trade around the ring and online for all on offer.
Quality cattle continue to be highly sought after selling from €3/kg to €3.60/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle also met a great trade selling from €2.50/kg to €3.20/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €2/kg to €2.40/kg.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.50/kg to €3.50/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.40/kg to €3.60/kg.
Fat cows sold from €880/head to €2010/head.
Top class bulls over 600kgs - €1055 to €1385 over the weight.
Beef bullocks - €970 to €1175 over the weight.
Store bullocks - €705 to €1270 over the weight.
Beef heifers - €835 to €1665 over the weight.
Store heifers - €290 to €1110 over the weight.
Next cattle sale Thursday 16th February 2023.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales also available via MartBids App.