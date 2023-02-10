Hoggets sold from: €70 to €90 for 28-35kgs; €90 to €110 for 36-40kgs; €110 to €130 for 41-47kgs; and €130 to €141 for 48-55kgs.

Ewes with one lamb sold from €120/team to €170/team.

Ewes with two lambs sold from €200/team to €270/team.

Springing ewes sold from €120/head to €265/head.

Fat ewes sold from €70/head to €184/head.

Next sheep sale Monday 13th February 2023.

Cattle sale Thursday 9th February 2023

There was another good entry of cattle for this week's sale with a flying trade around the ring and online for all on offer.

Quality cattle continue to be highly sought after selling from €3/kg to €3.60/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle also met a great trade selling from €2.50/kg to €3.20/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €2/kg to €2.40/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.50/kg to €3.50/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.40/kg to €3.60/kg.

Fat cows sold from €880/head to €2010/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €1055 to €1385 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €970 to €1175 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €705 to €1270 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €835 to €1665 over the weight.

Store heifers - €290 to €1110 over the weight.

Next cattle sale Thursday 16th February 2023.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.