Fat cows selling from €900 per head to €2250 per head at Raphoe Mart

Sheep sale Monday 8th April 2024: There was a good entry for this week's sheep sale with a lively trade for all stock on offer.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 12th Apr 2024, 09:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Spring lambs sold at:

€170 to €190 for 40-43kgs.

€190 to €210 for 43-55kgs.

Farming Life livestock marketsFarming Life livestock markets
Farming Life livestock markets

Hoggets sold from:

€120 to €150 for 30-40kgs.

€150 to €180 for 41-47kgs.

€180 to €224 for 48-69kgs.

Ewes with one lamb sold from €180/team to €230/team.

Ewes with two lambs sold from €250/team to €410/team.

Fat ewes sold from €80/head to €254/head.

Next sheep sale Monday 15th April 2024.

Sales are also available online via MartBids.

Please note sheep sales are now weekly.

Cattle sale Thursday 11th April 2024: There was a large entry for this week's cattle sale with an improved trade around the ring and online.

Forward cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.60/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.90/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €4.20/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.60/kg to €3.30/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €2/kg to €2.60/kg.

Fat cows sold from €900/head to €2250/head.

Next cattle sale Thursday 18th April 2024.

Sales also available online via MartBids.