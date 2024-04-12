Fat cows selling from €900 per head to €2250 per head at Raphoe Mart
and live on Freeview channel 276
Spring lambs sold at:
€170 to €190 for 40-43kgs.
€190 to €210 for 43-55kgs.
Hoggets sold from:
€120 to €150 for 30-40kgs.
€150 to €180 for 41-47kgs.
€180 to €224 for 48-69kgs.
Ewes with one lamb sold from €180/team to €230/team.
Ewes with two lambs sold from €250/team to €410/team.
Fat ewes sold from €80/head to €254/head.
Next sheep sale Monday 15th April 2024.
Sales are also available online via MartBids.
Please note sheep sales are now weekly.
Cattle sale Thursday 11th April 2024: There was a large entry for this week's cattle sale with an improved trade around the ring and online.
Forward cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.60/kg.
Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.90/kg.
Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €4.20/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.60/kg to €3.30/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €2/kg to €2.60/kg.
Fat cows sold from €900/head to €2250/head.
Next cattle sale Thursday 18th April 2024.
Sales also available online via MartBids.