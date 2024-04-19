Fat cows selling from €900 per head to €3580 per head at Raphoe Mart
There was another good entry for this week’s sheep sale with a brisk trade around the ring and online.
Spring lambs sold at:
€130 to €180 for 35-40kgs.
€180 to €200 for 40-43kgs.
€200 to €238 for 43-55kgs.
Hoggets sold at:
€100 to €140 for 30-40kgs.
€140 to €200 for 40-46kgs.
€200 to €224 for 46-60kgs.
Ewes with one lamb sold from €180/team to €260/team.
Ewes with two lambs sold from €200/team to €308/team.
Fat ewes sold from €100/head to €258/head.
Next sheep sale Monday 22nd April 2024.
Sales are also available online via MartBids
Cattle sale Thursday 18th April 2024.
There was another large entry for this week’s cattle sale with farmers, agents and feedlot buyers anxious to purchase stock.
Forward cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.60/kg.
Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.80/kg.
Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €4.20/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.40/kg to €3.20/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.60/kg.
Fat cows sold from €900/head to €3580/head.
Next cattle sale Thursday 25th April 2024.
Sales also available online via MartBids.