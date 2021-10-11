Fat cows selling to a high of £1987.90 at Clogher

In the fatstock ring 370 lots listed sold readily with fat cows selling to a high of £1987.90 for a 1030kg Charolais to £193 per 100kg followed by an 880kg Charolais to £186 per 100kg at £1636.80 with an 820kg Limousin to £1541.60 at £188 per 100kg.

Cow heifers sold to £1463 for a 700kg Limousin to £209 followed by a 740kg Limousin £1457.80 at £197 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £141 for a 730kg (£1029.30).

Fat bulls sold to a top price of £1689.80 for a 1190kg Charolais to £142 and selling to a high of £150 per 100kg for a 980kg Limousin at £1470.

Fat steers sold to £215 for a 640kg Limousin.

Fat heifers sold to £238 for a 590kg Limousin.

In the store rings suckler outfits sold to £2420, 2370, and £2100.

Incalf heifers from £1300 to £1560.

Dairy cows to £2090 and £2040.

Store heifers heavy lots to £1910 for a 740kg Charolais (£258) others selling from £222 to £255 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1700 for a 550kg Limousin (£309).

Med weights sold to £1140 for 495kg Limousin (£230) selling to £242 per 100kg for a 455kg Limousin to £1100.

Store bullocks heavy lots sold to £1880 for a 820kg Charolais (£229) rising to £247 per 100kg for a 710kg Charolais to £1730 mos others selling from £217 to £243 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1410 for a 590kg Charolais (£239).

Med weights sold to £1270 for a 460kg Limousin (£276) rising to £286 per 100kg for a 440kg Simmental to £1260.

Weanling steers and Bulls to £1160 for a 550kg Limousin (£211) rising to £333 per 100kg for a 300kg Charolais to £1000.

Weanling heifers sold to £1015 for a 480kg Charolais (£211) reaching £291 per 100kg for a 270kg Charolais to £785.

Reared male lumps sold to £790 for a Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £920 and £905 x 2 for Simmentals.

Young bull calves sold to £540 for Charolais young heifer calves sold to £650 for Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Dromore producer 700kg Limousin to £209 (£1463) Portadown producer 650kg Limousin to £207 (£1345.50) Magheraveely producer 670kg Limousin to £199 (£1333.30) Keady producer 660kg Limousin to £199 (£1313.40) Dromore producer 740kg Limousin to £197 (£1457.80) Armagh producer 680kg Charolais to £196 (£1332.80) Augher producer 630kg Limousin to £194 (£1222.20) Brookeborough producer 770kg Charolais to £194 (£1493.80) Beragh producer 1030kg Charolais to £197 (£1987.90) Dromore producer 750kg Limousin to £193 (£1447.50) Clogher producer 660kg Charolais to £189 (£1247.40) Newmills producer 820kg Limousin to £188 (£1541.60) Keady producer 720kg Limousin to £188 (£1353.60) Augher producer 660kg Limousin to £187 (£1234.20) Aughnacloy producer 660kg Limousin to £187 (£1234.20) and Beragh producer 880kg Charolais to £186 (£1636.80).

Other quality lots sold from £172 to £185 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £144 to £169 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £127 to £141 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £100 to £124 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £70 to £96 per 100kg.

Portadown producer 980kg Limousin to £150 (£1470) Desertmartin producer 800kg Limousin to £147 (£1176) Clogher producer 1190kg Charolais to £142 (£1689.80) Aughnacloy producer 1140kg Aberdeen Angus to £140 (£1596) Killylea producer 1130kg Simmental to £140 (£1582) Tullyhogue producer 1000kg Hereford to £135 (£1350) Fintona producer 1100kg Charolais to £130 (£1430) Aughnacloy producer 1010kg Aberdeen Angus to £127 (£1282.70) and Magheraveely producer 920kg Friesian to £118 (£1085.60).

Fat steers

640kg Limousin to £215. 570kg Limousin to £213. 640kg Charolais to £209. 810kg Charolais to £206. 680kg Charolais to £206.580kg Limousin to £205. 560kg Charolais to £203. 760kg Charolais to £198. 620kg Charolais to £195. 600kg Charolais to £195.

Fat heifers

590kg Limousin to £238 (£1404.20) 630kg Charolais to £227. 590kg Charolais to £224. 670kg Limousin to £220. 650kg Limousin to £207. 540kg Charolais to £200. 580kg Charolais to £192. 530kg Hereford to £187. 590kg Hereford to £184. 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £191.

Store bullocks (415 lots)

Trade remains very firm for another large entry with heavy lots selling to £1880 for a 820kg Charolais (£229) 770kg Charolais to £1820 (£236) 805kg Charolais to £1810 (£225) 775kg Charolais to £1750 (£226) and 715kg Charolais to £1710 (£239) for A Fearon Dungannon. Roy Hall Fivemiletown 800kg Charolais to £1850 (£231) R Wilson Killylea 775kg Limousin to £1840 (£237) and 775kg Simmental to £1720 (£222) E James Dungannon 835kg Charolais to £1810 (£217) and 720kg Limousin to £1740 (£241) C Livingstone Benburb 770kg Charolais to £1780 (£231) 735kg Charolais to £1750 (£238) 745kg Charolais to £1740 (£233) and 730kg Charolais to £1720 (£235) H McCarney Fintona 730kg Charolais to £1740 (£238) Etra Farm Benburb 725kg Limousin to £1740 (£240) A D J Ewing Dungannon 710kg Charolais to £1730 (£243) F Wilson Armagh 715kg Charolais to £1700 (£238) N Black Cookstown 700kg Charolais to £1690 (£241) and B McGahan Dungannon 715kg Charolais to £1680 (£235).

Forward lots - D and D McElroy Clogher 590kg Charolais to £1410 (£239) 550kg Charolais to £1360 (£247) 590kg Charolais to £1340 (£227) and 550kg Charolais to £1290 (£234) Barnett Farms Clogher 570kg Charolais to £1350 (£237) Beechmount Farms Moira 560kg Charolais to £1330 (£237) and 550kg Charolais to £1320 (£240) A J McKenna Dungannon 545kg Limousin to £1310 (£240) and O McElvogue Dungannon 510kg Limousin to £1240 (£243).

Med weights stores 410kg to 500kg

F McStay Lurgan 460kg Limousin to £1270 (£276) and 460kg Charolais to £1160 (£252) Ballygawley producer 440kg Simmental to £1260 (£286) 500kg Simmental to £1240 (£248) 485kg Simmental to £1160 (£239) and 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1160 (£232) E Fee Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £1250 (£255) and 500kg Limousin to £1230 (£246) B Sommerville Ballygawley 490kg Limousin to £1240 (£253) 460kg Limousin to £1180 (£256)and 490kg Charolais to £1170 (£239) P Barrett Middletown 470kg Charolais to £1230 (£262) and 490kg Limousin to £1220 (£249) G Steen Dungannon 500kg Charolais to £1220 (£244) Beechmount Farms Ltd. Moira 495kg Charolais to £1200 (£242) E and K Ewart Killylea 490kg Limousin to £1200 (£245) S Primrose Fivemiletown 470kg Charolais to £1190 (£253) and 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1170 (£236) J Cassidy Derrylin 455kg Charolais to £1170 (£257) and P McKenna Ballygawley 480kg Charolais to £1170 (£244). Smaller sorts sold to £870 for a 340kg Limousin and 750 for a 310kg Limousin to R Mulligan Clogher.

Store heifers (232 lots)

A very sharp demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1910 for a 740kg Charolais (£258) 665kg Limousin to £1660 (£249) 665kg Charolais to £1580 (£237) and 685kg Charolais to £1540 (£225) for Liam Donnelly Clogher B Loughran Armagh 670kg Charolais to £1670 (£249) 655kg Charolais to £1590 (£243) 660kg Limousin to £1590 (£241) 660kg Limousin to £1530 (£232) 680kg Limousin to £1530 (£225) 605kg Limousin to £1490 (£246) 605kg Charolais to £1450 (£239) and 650kg Charolais to £1450 (£223) C Gillis Coalisland 650kg Limousin to £1660 (£255) 635kg Limousin to £1610 (£253) 680kg Limousin to £1590 (£234) and 635kg Limousin to £1530 (£241) R Armstrong Fivemiletown 685kg Charolais to £1600 (£233) Forward lots sold to £1700 for a 550kg Limousin (£309) to M R Courtney Dungannon C Gillis Coalisland 570kg Limousin to £1430 (£251) G and M Daly Dungannon 580kg Charolais to £1330 (£229) Barnett Farms Clogher 560kg Charolais to £1280 (£228) H Erskine Ballygawley 560kg Charolais to £1280 (£228) and M Breen Augher 550kg Simmental to £1220 (£222).

Med weights stores 410kg to 500kg

W J McCaffery Ballygawley 495kg Limousin to £1140 (£230) and 475kg Limousin to £1110 (£233) F Clewer Aughnacloy 490kg Charolais to £1130 (£230) Barnett Farms Ltd Clogher 500kg Limousin to £1120 (£224) D D and E McElroy Clogher 480kg Limousin to £1120 (£233) L Donnelly Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1120. J Holland Dungannon 455kg Limousin to £1100 (£242) and 485kg Charolais to £1070. M King Armagh 495kg Limousin to £1100. H McClure Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £1100. D Williamson Portadown 460kg Limousin to £1100. J F McElroy Fivemiletown 495kg Charolais to £1090. D O’Hagan Maghera 485kg Charolais to £1090. G and M Daly Dungannon 495kg Charolais to £1090. J Cassidy Derrylin 495kg Charolais to £1070, 460kg Charolais to £1070 and 490kg Charolais to £1060.

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

A Burns Dungannon 380kg Charolais to £910 (£239). L Mavitty Culkey 400kg Limousin to £840. N Taggart Aughnacloy 360kg Limousin to £800.

Weanlings (160 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1160 for a 550kg Limousin (£211) 510kg Simmental to £1080, and 490kg Simmental to £1050 for A Managh Sixmilecross. N Armstrong Trillick 485kg Simmental to £1085and 335kg Charolais to £960 (£286) Ballygawley producer 410kg Limousin to £1080 (£263) E P Robinson Fivemiletown 405kg Charolais to £1020(£252) and 300kg Charolais to £1000 (£333) B Rafferty Dungannon 405kg Charolais to £990and 375kg Charolais to £930. R Kiernan Derrylin 425kg Charolais to £980. C Conroy Sixmilecross 490kg Charolais to £970. S McElroy Dungannon 380kg Charolais to £970. G P McCullagh Omagh 355kg Belgian Blue to £965 (£272) 380kg Belgian Blue to £940 and 335kg Limousin to £935 (£279) and L Hawkes Omagh 290kg Limousin to £950 (£327).

Weanling heifers

D D and E McElroy Clogher 480kg Charolais to £1015 (£211) L Hawkes Omagh 420kg Limousin to £940. S McElroy Dungannon 365kg Charolais to £905 (£248) F O’Neill Ballygawley 330kg Charolais to £880 (£266) E P Robinson Fivemiletown 370kg Charolais to £880. C Conroy Sixmilecross 345kg Limousin to £860. M O’Neill Ballygawley 305kg Charolais to £835(£274) L J Gray Newtownbutler 320kg Charolais to £830, 310kg Charolais to £790 and 270kg Charolais to £785(£291) F Breen Kinawley 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £790. G P McCullagh Omagh 285kg Charolais to £780 . J and P Trueman Ballygawley 340kg Charolais to £780. A Armstrong Trillick 320kg Limousin to £750. F O’Neill Ballygawley 315kg Charolais to £740.

Don’t forget Limousin weanling show and sale on Wednesday 13th October judging at 6pm, sale starts 7pm. Large entry expected.

Charolais weanling sale (held on evening of Wednesday 6th October): An exceptional demand for 250 lots on offer with online and sale ring buyers competing strongly for a lot of good quality calves on offer.

Male calves selling to a high of £376 per 100kg for a 300kg to £1130.

With a top price of £1460 for a 425kg.

Female calves sold to £333 on two occasions 300kg to £1000 and 285kg to £960 reaching a top of £1160 for a 370kg (£313).

Sample prices as follows:

Charolais male calves

D Simpson Aughnacloy 425kg to £1460 (£343) 400kg to £1260 (£315) 405kg to £1150 (£284) 385kg to £1100 (£285) M Largy Armagh 425kg to £1400 (£329) and 390kg to £1160 (£297) E McGovern Clogher 555kg to £1380 (£248) A Veitch Lisbellaw 450kg to £1300 (£289) and 380kg to £1170 (£308) Keady producer 380kg to £1260 (£332) 385kg to £1250 (£324) and 300kg to £1130 (£376) J Hagan Dungannon 395kg to £1240 (£314) P McGovern Clogher 435kg to £1210 (£278) and 340kg to £1140 (£335) R Simpson Aughnacloy 360kg to £1210 (£336) F Rooney Rosslea 530kg to £1170 (£220) S McGovern Clogher 460kg to £1120 (£243) and 450kg to £1110 (£246) and D Donnelly Sixmilecross 375kg to £1100 (£296).

Charolais female calves

A Veitch Lisbellaw 370kg to £1160 (£313) 365kg to £1080 (£296) and 355kg to £1060 (£298) B Cassidy Rosslea 410kg to £1050 (£250) A Hughes Dungannon 420kg to £1040 (£247) 400kg to £1020 (£255) and 360kg to £960 (£266) L Downey Rosslea 300kg to £1000 (£333) T F Taylor Derrylin 340kg to £980 (£288) J P Maguire Brookeborough 385kg to £980 (£254) J Hagan Pomeroy 380kg to £960 (£252) and 285kg to £950 (£333) A Kelly Sixmilecross 360kg to £940 (£261) 355kg to £890 (£251) and 370kg to £870 (£235) M Lennon Augher 390kg to £920 (£236) M Largy Armagh 345kg to £920 (£236) J Kelly Clogher 415kg to £900 (£217) and F Rooney Rosslea 435kg to £900 (£207).

Dairy cows and heifers

A good steady demand in this section with a Tempo producer selling a calved heifer to £2090. Belleek producer £2040, £1810 and £1600. Derrylin producer £1930 and £1860 for calved heifers. Benburb producer £1800 and £1530 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £1810 for calved heifer. Two back springing Ayrshires. Heifers sold £950 and £890.

Suckler cows and calves (64 lots)

A very keen demand in this section especially for quality lots a Co Armagh producer sold a 2016 cow with bull calf to £2420, 2013 cow with bull calf to £2370, 2011 cow with bull calf to £2100, 2016 cow with heifer calf to £1930 and a 2014 Aberdeen Anngus cow with bull calf to £1570. K Stewart Aughnacloy £1800 for 2014 cow with heifer calf. S Muldoon Portadown £1500 for heifer with heifer calf. B Marlow Fintona £1410 for heifer with bull calf. S Tierney Dungannon £1400 for 2017 cow with heifer calf. Several other outfits sold from £900 to £1380. A selection of incalf heifers from a Dungannon producer sold 1560, £1470, £1460, £1450 x 2 £1410, £1360 and £1300 x 2. Co Armagh producer £1390 for incalf 2016 cow.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (252 lots)

A large entry sold to a steady demand with bull calves selling to £540 for a Charolais to Des Orr Fivemiletown. K Murray Omagh £510 for Charolais; J Hughes Stewartstown 480 for Limousin; J McDonnell Cooneen £450 for Charolais; F Corrigan Clogher 440 for Charolais and A and D Edgar Trillick £395, £360 and £350 for Charolais.

Heifer calves

A W Wilson Dungannon £650 for Limousin; Sixmilecross producer £645 for Saler; C Smyth Rosslea £575 and £490 for Charolais; E Nugent Keady £460 x 2 for Limousins; K Moore Augher £455 for Limousin and F O’Neill Ballygawley £350 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps

C Smyth Rosslea £790, and £690 for Charolais; David R Orr Strabane £760 for Charolais and £690 and £660 for Saler; S Campbell Clogher £745 for Aberdeen Angus; P J Reihill Lisnaskea £680 for Simmental; G McCaughey Clogher £675 for Simmental Sixmilecross producer £675, £670 X 2 £655 and £645 for Saler; K Moore Augher £660 for Simmental; D L Morrison Lisnaskea £660 for Charolais; W Managh Omagh £650 for Limousin and I Haydock Dungannon £645 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared female lumps