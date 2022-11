Weanling calves sold to £950 for a 366k Limousin from Rathfriland farmer.

Fat cows topped £1670 for 696k Belgian Blue.

Cows and calves topped £1640.

Rathfriland Mart

Heifers topped £1040 for 492k Charolais.

Bullocks topped at £1290 for 556k Hereford.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Dromore farmer Simmental at £500, Belgian Blue at £430, Hillsborough farmer Belgian Blue at £365, Mayobridge farmer Limousin at £320, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £290, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus at £280, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £230, Dromore farmer Friesian at £230, Friesian at £230 and Annalong farmer Aberdeen Angus at £210.

Heifer calves

Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus at £275, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £255, Aberdeen Angus at £240, Hillsborough farmer Belgian Blue at £205, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £170, Aberdeen Angus at £170, Corbet farmer Aberdeen Angus at £145, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £135, Annalong farmer Belgian Blue at £130 and Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £130.

Weanling male calves

Castlewellan farmer Limousin 168k at £490 (292), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 296k at £840 (284), Limousin 304k at £855 (282), Downpatrick farmer Charolais 198k at £550 (278), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 366k at £960, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 460k at £950, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 378k at £870, Belgian Blue 396k at £870, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 304k at £855, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 418k at £850, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 296k at £840, Limousin 320k at £840, Newry farmer Limousin 266k at £840 and Castlewellan farmer Limousin 332k at £830.

Weanling heifer calves

Lurgan farmer Charolais 208k at £570 (274), Downpatrick farmer Aberdeen Angus 206k at £550 (267), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 202k at £520 (258), Waringstown farmer Shorthorn 238k at £600 (252), Rathfriland farmer Charolais 420k at £850, Charolais 366k at £840, Charolais 290k at £730, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 306k at £730, Limousin 326k at £720, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 388k at £720, Newry farmer Hereford 390k at £700, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 418k at £700, Lurgan farmer Charolais 310k at £690 and Maze farmer Limousin 296k at £680.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Ballyward farmer Belgian Blue 696k at £1670, Dromara farmer Friesian 686k at £910, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 530k at £840, Limousin 600k at £830, Dromore farmer Friesian 638k at £800, Castlewellan farmer Blonde d'Aquitaine 642k at £780, Dromore farmer Friesian 652k at £740, Corbet farmer Friesian 610k at £680, Scavra farmer Blonde d'Aquitaine 544k at £660 and Dromore farmer Friesian 608k at £560,

Cows and calves

Hillsborough farmer Blonde d'Aquitaine Cow and Simmental calf at £1640, Blonde d'Aquitaine Cow and Simmental Calf at £1600, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus cow and Limousin calf at £1140 and Banbridge farmer Shorthorn Cow and shorthorn calf at £1060.

Breeding bulls

Ballyward farmer Hereford at £1770 and Carnew farmer Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1500.

Store heifers

Dromara farmer Charolais 370k at £840 (227), Poyntzpass farmer Limousin 472k at £1020 (216), Dromara farmer Charolais 456k at £980 (215), Charolais 492k at £1040 (212), Dromara farmer Charolais 492k at £1040, Poyntzpass farmer Limousin 472k at £1020, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 476k at £990, Dromara farmer Charolais 456k at £980, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 502k at £940, Dromara farmer Hereford 478k at £900, Poyntzpass farmer Belgian Blue 454k at £900, Portadown farmer Limousin 452k at £900, Dromara farmer Charolais 370k at £840 and Portadown farmer Aberdeen Angus 458k at £830.

Bullocks

Newry farmer Limousin 414k at £1260 (304), Limousin 404k at £1200 (297), Limousin 428k at £1230 (288), Lurgan farmer Limousin 510k at £1280 (251), Lurgan farmer Hereford 556k at £1290, Limousin 510k at £1280, Newry farmer Limousin 414k at £1260, Banbridge farmer Hereford 604k at £1260, Lurgan farmer Limousin 532k at £1250, Newry farmer Limousin 428k at £1230, Ballyward farmer Charolais 550k at £1190, Hereford 520k at £1190, Lurgan farmer Limousin 562k at £1190 and Banbridge farmer Hereford 590k at £1160.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw good show of stock and lambs selling to a better trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Banbridge farmer topped the sale at £5.41 a kilo for 17.1kg at £92.50.

Fat ewes topped at £216 for a Texel ewes from a Ballymartin farmer.

More ewes over the £160 mark this week with plainer ewes from £120 to £150.

Spring lambs

Hilltown farmer 26.2k at £114, Castlewellan farmer 26.3k at £112, Kilkeel farmer 25.3kg at 112, Downpatrick farmer 27k at £111.50, Rathfriland farmer 26k at £111, Rathfriland farmer 25.3kg at £110, Kilkeel farmer 27.2k at £108, Ballinaskeagh farmer 26k at £106, 24.2k at £106 and Kilkeel farmer 24k at £105.

Fat ewes

Ballymartin farmer: £216, at £170, Banbridge farmer at £162, at £124, Kilkeel farmer at £116, Kilcoo farmer at £114, Castlewellan farmer at £112, Rathfriland farmer at £111, Banbridge farmer at £107 and Kilkeel farmer at £104.

Fat rams

Dromara farmer £175, Rathfriland farmer at £143 and Dromara farmer at £137 at £130.