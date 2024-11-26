Fat cows selling to a top of £1740 per head at Swatragh Mart
Bullocks sold to 379p/kg for a Limousin at 338kg (£1280) and to a top of £1310 per head for a Limousin at 364kg (360p/kg).
Heifers sold to 364p/kg for a Charolais at 302kg (£1100) and to a top of £1740 per head for a Charolais at 576kg (302p/kg).
Fat cows sold to 226p/kg for a Limousin at 680kg (£1540) and to a top of £1740 per head for a Charolais at 780kg (223p/kg).
Cattle sale as normal next Monday 2nd December - yard open from 8am and sale starting 12pm, all stock welcome.
Some of the sample prices
Fat cows (p/kg)
Garvagh producer, Limousin 680kg £1540 (226), Maghera producer, Limousin 730kg £1650 (226), Maghera producer, Charolais 780kg £1740 (223), Maghera producer, Limousin 570kg £1250 (219), Garvagh producer, Limousin 630kg £1090 (173) and Garvagh producer, Belgian Blue 580kg £950 (164).
Cows and calves
Kilrea producer, Simmental cow with Limousin heifer calf £1730.
Heifers
up to 300kg (p/kg)
Maghera producer, Charolais 218kg £750 (344), Maghera producer, Limousin 290kg £920 (317), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 298kg £910 (305), Maghera producer, Charolais 268kg £800 (299), Maghera producer, Charolais 260kg £770 (296), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 290kg £850 (293), Swatragh producer, Limousin 208kg £610 (293), Maghera producer, Limousin 258kg £740 (287) and Maghera producer, Charolais 250kg £680 (272).
301 to 400kg (p/kg)
Garvagh producer, Charolais 302kg £1100 (364), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 348kg £1200 (345), Ballymena producer, Limousin 340kg £1150 (338), Ballymena producer, Limousin 310kg £1030 (332), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 334kg £1060 (317), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 306kg £930 (304), Greysteel producer, Limousin 380kg £1150 (303), Ballymena producer, Limousin 360kg £1090 (303), Maghera producer, Shorthorn beef 382kg £1100 (288), Maghera producer, Limousin 368kg £1060 (288), Maghera producer, Simmental 318kg £900 (283) and Maghera producer, Limousin 370kg £1040 (281).
401kg and over (p/kg)
Greysteel producer, Charolais 460kg £1510 (328), Greysteel producer, Charolais 576kg £1740 (302), Maghera producer, Shorthorn beef 482kg £1450 (301), Garvagh producer, Limousin 470kg £1390 (296), Greysteel producer, Limousin 462kg £1260 (273), Maghera producer, Limousin 440kg £1200 (273) and Greysteel producer, Limousin 516kg £1390 (269).
Bullocks
up to 300kg (p/kg)
Swatragh producer, Limousin 208kg £770 (370), Swatragh producer, Limousin 242kg £860 (355), Maghera producer, Limousin 250kg £870 (348), Swatragh producer, Limousin 162kg £560 (346) and Maghera producer, Charolais 278kg £900 (324).
301 to 400kg (p/kg)
Ballymena producer, Limousin 338kg £1280 (379), Ballymena producer, Limousin 364kg £1310 (360), Maghera producer, Limousin 348kg £1230 (353), Maghera producer, Limousin 366kg £1260 (344), Maghera producer, Limousin 346kg £1170 (338), Maghera producer, Simmental 396kg £1290 (326), Maghera producer, Limousin 376kg £1220 (324), Maghera producer, Limousin 342kg £980 (287) and Maghera producer, Limousin 328kg £920 (280).
Weekly sheep sale
Saturday 23rd November seen treacherous weather conditions which may have slightly dampened the turn out, it certainly did not dampen the trade.
Saturday’s sale saw a smaller entry of over 810 sheep presented for sale which resulted in a tremendous trade with over 650 lambs and 160 fat ewes and rams on offer.
Fat ewes reached a top of £212 for a single ewe and rams to a top of £160 for a single ram with many lots of ewes and rams reaching outstanding prices.
Fat lambs sold to a top of £158 for a batch of 18 lambs at 30.3kg and to a top of 695p/kg for a batch of 16 lambs at 18.5kg into £128.50.
Store lambs sold to £118 for a batch of 7 lambs at 16.7kg (706p/kg).
Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 30th November - yard open at 7am, sale starting 10.30am sharp.
Some of Saturday’s sample prices
Heavy weight fat lambs - 25kg and over (p/kg)
Swatragh producer, 22 lambs 25.2kg £149.50 (593), Cookstown producer, 13 lambs 25.8kg £152.50 (591), Swatragh producer, 2 lambs 25kg £148 (592), Ballymoney producer, 8 lambs 25.6kg £150 (586), Swatragh producer, 6 lambs 26kg £148 (569), Maghera producer, 26 lambs 27.3kg £152 (557), Bellaghy producer, 15 lambs 26.7kg £148.50 (556), Eglinton producer, 24 lambs 27.3kg £151 (553), Swatragh producer, 22 lambs 27.3kg £150 (549) and Eglinton producer, 18 lambs 30.3kg £158 (521).
Mid weight fat lambs - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)
Swatragh producer, 5 lambs 21.6kg £138 (639), Cookstown producer, 4 lambs 22kg £139 (632), Cookstown producer, 2 lambs 21kg £132 (629), Moneymore producer, 2 lambs 22kg £138 (627), Dungannon producer, 8 lambs 21.6kg £135 (625), Cookstown producer, 6 lambs 21.3kg £133 (624), Garvagh producer, 2 lambs 22.5kg £140 (622), Annaghmore producer, 20 lambs 21.4kg £133 (621), Magherafelt producer, 4 lambs 21.8kg £133.50 (612), Ballymoney producer, 1 lamb 23kg £141 (613), Maghera producer, 30 lambs 21.3kg £130 (610), Carnlough producer, 10 lambs 21kg £128 (610), Swatragh producer, 10 lambs 23.4kg £142 (607), Cookstown producer, 6 lambs 24.8kg £150 (605) and Cookstown producer, 9 lambs 23.6kg £142 (602).
Light weight fat lambs/heavy store lambs - 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)
Dungannon producer, 16 lambs 18.5kg £128.50 (695), Dungiven producer, 2 lambs 18kg £120 (667), Maghera producer, 6 lambs 20kg £132 (660), Maghera producer, 7 lambs 20kg £129.50 (648), Curran producer, 7 lambs 18.9kg £122 (646), Antrim producer, 4 lambs 19.8kg £127 (641), Garvagh producer, 8 lambs 20.3kg £129 (635), Curran producer, 7 lambs 20.2kg £127 (629), Garvagh producer, 9 lambs 19.9kg £123 (618) and Macosquin producer, 10 lambs 20.1kg £123 (612).
Store lambs - up to 18kg
Eglinton producer, 6 lambs 14.2kg £107 (754), Magherafelt producer, 7 lambs 16.7kg £118 (706), Swatragh producer, 11 lambs 16.8kg £113.50 (675), Swatragh producer, 10 lambs 17.3kg £115.50 (668), Draperstown producer, 20 lambs 16.4kg £109 (665), Swatragh producer, 5 lambs 15kg £96.50 (643), Cullybackey producer, 14 lambs 17.3kg £103.50 (598), Eglinton producer, 1 lamb 17kg £101 (594) and Castlerock producer, 24 lambs 17kg £100 (588).
Fat ewes
Aghadowey producer, 1 ewe £212, Aghadowey producer, 1 ewe £194, Swatragh producer, 2 ewes £180, Annaghmore producer, 8 ewes £173, Annaghmore producer, 11 ewes £171, Cookstown producer, 2 ewes £154, Dungiven producer, 3 ewes £151, Knockloughrim producer, 4 ewes £150, Dungiven producer, 1 ewe £148, Dungiven producer, 1 ewe £146, Cookstown producer, 3 ewes £146 and Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £143.
Fat rams
Garvagh producer, 1 ram £160, Magherafelt producer, 1 ram £140 and Coalisland producer, 1 ram £110.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.
