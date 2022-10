The dropped calf section contained calves up to two months old.

Topped to £560 for Shorthorn bull calf for a Newry farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1140 for a 428k Limousin from Newry farmer.

Rathfriland Mart

Fat cows topped £1860 for 958k Limousin.

Cows and calves topped £1420.

Heifers topped £1600 for 770k Simmental.

Bullocks topped at £1430 for 608k Simmental.

Advertisement

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Newry farmer Shorthorn at £560, Hilltown farmer Limousin at £550, Newry farmer Shorthorn at £440, Shorthorn at £410, Hilltown farmer Limousin at £400, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue at £390, Belgian Blue at £390, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus at £380, Saintfield farmer Limousin at £360 and Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue at £350.

Heifer calves

Advertisement

Newry farmer Simmental at £430, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £340, Saintfield farmer Limousin at £340, Dromara farmer Piemontese at £340, Dromara farmer Simmental at £320, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue at £300, Dromara farmer Hereford at £300, Hilltown farmer Aberdeen Angus at £290, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus at £290 and Waringstown farmer Aberdeen Angus at £280.

Weanling male calves

Castlewellan farmer Limousin 282k at £820 (291), Ballyward farmer Limousin 302k at £870 (288), Maze farmer Galloway 296k at £830 (281), Cabra farmer Simmental 250k at £670 (268), Newry farmer Limousin 428k at £1140, Ballyward farmer Belgian Blue 402k at £1060, Rathfriland farmer Shorthorn 396k at £980, Shorthorn 426k at £980, Armagh farmer Belgian Blue 430k at £970, Belgian Blue 408k at £920, Rostrevor farmer Aberdeen Angus 392k at £900, Armagh farmer Hereford 470k at £900, Ballyward farmer Limousin 302k at £870 and Armagh farmer Hereford 432k at £860.

Weanling heifer calves

Advertisement

Castlewellan farmer Limousin 238k at £750 (316), Cabra farmer Simmental 272k at £800 (295), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 322k at £940 (292), Limousin 256k at £730 (286), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 322k at £940, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 456k at £910, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 340k at £900, Ballyward farmer Limousin 328k at £890, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 314k at £890, Newcastle farmer Limousin 298k at £810, Cabra farmer Simmental 272k at £800, Rathfriland farmer Shorthorn 400k at £780, Downpatrick farmer Limousin 386k at £770 and Castlewellan farmer Limousin 304k at £750.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 958k at £1860, Simmental 994k at £1810, Banbridge farmer Shorthorn 1006k at £1790, Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue 858k at £1660, Belgian Blue 826k at £1630, Annalong farmer Aberdeen Angus 752k at £1390, Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue 740k at £1360, Banbridge farmer Shorthorn 736k at £1320 and Downpatrick farmer Simmental 722k at £1280, Simmental 722k at £920.

Cows and calves

Advertisement

Ballinaskeagh farmer Fleckvieh cow and Limousin calf at £1420.

Store heifers

Katesbridge farmer Limousin 404k at £990 (245), Hilltown farmer Limousin 424k at £1030 (243), Belgian Blue 426k at £1020 (240), Limousin 398k at £950 (239), Dromara farmer Simmental 770k at £1600, Limousin 648k at £1490, Charolais 646k at £1430, Rathfriland farmer Hereford 670k at £1380, Dromara farmer Charolais 646k at £1380, Charolais 636k at £1350, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 572k at £1270, Hereford 598k at £1150, Ballymartin farmer Limousin 484k at £1090 and Katesbridge farmer Limousin 478k at £1080.

Bullocks

Advertisement

Ballymartin farmer Charolais 452k at £1310 (290), Hillsborough farmer Charolais 412k at £1190 (289), Charolais 452k at £1300 (288), Limousin 422k at £1200 (285), Katesbridge farmer Simmental 688k at £1430, Poyntzpass farmer Charolais 642k at £1430, Katesbridge farmer Charolais 626k at £1400, Poyntzpass farmer Charolais 602k at £1400, Charolais 592k at £1380, Charolais 566k at £1350, Hillsborough farmer Charolais 482k at £1340, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 618k at £1330, Hillsborough farmer Belgian Blue 582k at £1320 and Ballymartin farmer Charolais 452k at £1310.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw large show of stock and lambs selling to a better trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Advertisement

Ballyward farmer topped the sale at £5.36 a kilo for 15.5kg at £83.

Fat ewes topped at £158 for a Texel ewes from a Dromara farmer.

More ewes over the £133 mark this week with plainer ewes from £109 to £126.

Spring lambs

Advertisement

Portadown farmer 27.4k at £115, Dromara farmer 27k at £114, Annclone farmer 26.7kg at 112, Hilltown farmer 25.9k at £111.50, Armagh farmer 24.5k at £110, Annalong farmer 25.4kg at £110, Mayobridge farmer 24.2k at £109, Castlewellan farmer 24.2k at £108.50, Ballynahinch farmer 25k at £108 and Newry farmer 23k at £106.

Fat ewes

Dromara farmer: £158, Rathfriland farmer at £133, Saintfield farmer at £132, Rathfriland farmer at £126, Corbet farmer at £121, Kilkeel farmer at £119, Saintfield farmer at £115, Hilltown farmer at £114, Seapatrick farmer at £112 and Saintfield farmer at £109.

Fat rams

Advertisement

Newry farmer £116, £107 and Castlewellan farmer at £80.

Breeding ram £158, £154 and £120.