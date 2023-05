The dropped calf section contained calves up to four months old, topped to £515 for Aberdeen Angus bull calf for a Ballyroney farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1210 for a 404k Aberdeen Angus from Banbridge farmer.

Fat cows topped £1900 for 878k, Aberdeen Angus, heifers topped £1670 for 634k Belgian Blue.

Rathfriland Mart

Bullocks topped at £1640 for 638k Simmental.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Ballyroney farmer Aberdeen Angus £515, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £480, Ballyroney farmer Aberdeen Angus at £470, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £455, Aberdeen Angus at £435, Ballyroney farmer Aberdeen Angus at £405, Katesbridge farmer Limousin at £400, Ballyroney farmer Aberdeen Angus at £360, Aberdeen Angus at £360 and Dromara farmer Hereford at £350.

Heifer calves

Katesbridge farmer Charolais at £385, Warrenpoint farmer Simmental at £370, Ballyroney farmer Aberdeen Angus at £360, Aberdeen Angus at £360, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue at £320, Katesbridge farmer Limousin at £300 and Donacloney farmer Belgian Blue at £280.

Weanling male calves

Warrenpoint farmer Limousin 250k at £850 (340), Katesbridge farmer Charolais 324k at £1090 (337), Aberdeen Angus 268k at £900 (336), Katesbridge farmer Charolais 376k at £1200 (319), Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 404k at £1210, Katesbridge farmer Charolais 376k at £1200, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 428k at £1170, Newry farmer Charolais 386k at £1110, Katesbridge farmer Charolais 324k at £1090, Dromara farmer Limousin 362k at £1070, Atticall farmer Limousin 376k at £1060, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 362k at £970, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 344k at £950 and Warrenpoint farmer Limousin 310k at £910.

Weanling heifer calves

Katesbridge farmer Charolais 194k at £630 (324), Ballyward farmer Limousin 284k at £880 (310), Limousin 246k at £740 (3021, Ballyward farmer Limousin 316k at £940, Aghalee farmer Limousin 388k at £930, Ballyward farmer Limousin 284k at £880, Katesbridge farmer Charolais 292k at £800, Newry farmer Limousin 294k at £800, Ballyward farmer Limousin 260k at £750, Newry farmer Limousin 286k at £740, Ballyward farmer Limousin 246k at £740, Limousin 258k at £720 and Newry farmer Hereford 288k at £695.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Katesbridge farmer Hereford 878k at £1900, Simmental 794k at £1680, Banbridge farmer Charolais 702k at £1520, Annalong farmer Limousin 656k at £1430, Katesbridge farmer Hereford 706k at £1430, Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus 730k at £1360, Ballymartin farmer Limousin 672k at £1260, Katesbridge farmer Limousin 654k at £1185, Warrenpoint farmer Limousin 520k at £1100 and Dromara farmer Friesian 672k at £1090.

Store heifers

Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 216k at £640 (297), Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 382k at £1100 (288), Katesbridge farmer Belgian Blue 314k at £840 (268) Loughbrickland farmer Belgian Blue 634k at £1670, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 510k at £1350, Rathfriland farmer Shorthorn 538k at £1340, Dromara farmer Limousin 498k at £1330, Loughbrickland farmer Limousin 530k at £1310, Aberdeen Angus 564k at £1300, Dromara farmer Limousin 486k at £1270, Limousin 522k at £1270, Aberdeen Angus 468k at £1240 and Loughbrickland farmer Limousin 528k at £1210.

Bullocks

Castlewellan farmer Limousin 414k at £1280 (310), Annalong farmer Charolais 442k at £1360 (308), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 322k at £940 (292), Hilltown farmer Simmental 638k at £1640, Simmental 636k at £1630, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 528k at £1410, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 510k at £1390, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 556k at £1370, Aberdeen Angus 546k at £1360, Aberdeen Angus 526k at £1360, Annalong farmer Charolais 442k at £1360, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 508k at £1360 and Annalong farmer Charolais 464k at £1350.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and lambs selling to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Rathfriland farmer topped the sale at £6.25 a kilo for 20kg at £125.

Fat ewes topped at £185 for a Texel ewe from a Kilkeel farmer.

More ewes over the £173 mark this week with plainer ewes from £158 to £170.

Spring lambs

Dromore farmer 35k at £155, Rathfriland farmer 27.60k at £146.50, Downpatrick farmer 26k at £145, Rathfriland farmer 25.20k at £142.50, Kilkeel farmer 24k at £142, Cabra farmer 29k at £142, Mayobridge farmer 24.30k at £141, Ballyward farmer 24k at £141, Gilford farmer 23.10k at £140 and Cabra farmer 23.20k at £140.

Hoggets

Kilkeel farmer 30.40k at £153, Ballyward farmer 31.40k at £151.50, Rathfriland farmer 27kg at £148.50, Waringstown farmer 32.50k at £147. Banbridge farmer 36.50k at £145.50, Kilkeel farmer 29k at £145, Dromara farmer 27k at £142, Kilkeel farmer 27k at £139.50, 27.70k at £138.50 and Rathfriland farmer 26k at £137.

Fat ewes

Kilkeel farmer at £185, Katesbridge farmer at £180, Rathfriland farmer at £179, Waringstown farmer at £173, Rathfriland farmer at £173, Corbet farmer at £170, Dromra farmer at £169, Rathfriland farmer at £161, Newry farmer at £160 and Corbet farmer at £158.

Fat rams

Kilkeel farmer at £189 and Poyntzpass farmer at £149.

