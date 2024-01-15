Fat cows selling to a top price of £1610 at Rathfriland Co-op
The dropped calf section contained calves up to four months old, topped to £460 for Belgian Blue bull calf for a Banbridge farmer.
Weanling bull calves topped to £1280 for a 412kg from Ballyward farmer.
Fat cows topped £1610 for 888k Saler.
Cows and calves topped £1150.
Heifers topped £1590 for 646k Limousin.
Bullocks topped at £1660 for 646k Limousin.
Dropped calves and young stock
Bull calves
Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £460, Belgian Blue at £400, Belgian Blue at £380, Hilltown farmer Belgian Blue at £370, Katesbridge farmer Hereford at £360, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £350, Loughbrickland farmer Belgian Blue at £350, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £335, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £335 and Newry farmer Simmental at £330.
Heifer calves
Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £400, Belgian Blue at £380, Katesbridge farmer Speckled Park at £375, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £375, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £355, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £345, Belgian Blue at £345, Newry farmer Simmental at £345 and Loughbrickland farmer Belgian Blue at £335, Belgian Blue at £315,
Weanling male calves
Weanling male calves topped to £3.28 pence per kilo, weanling calves sold to super trade, Ballyward farmer Limousin 412k at £1280, Limousin 390k at £1210, Limousin 410k at £1170, Limousin 386k at £1020, Katesbridge farmer Charolais 320k at £1000, Ballyward farmer Limousin 386k at £960, Limousin 390k at £930, Cabra farmer Simmental 300k at £820, Maze farmer Belted Galloway 278k at £800 and Kilkeel farmer Simmental 276k at £770.
Weanling heifer calves
Weanling heifers topped to £3.08 pence per kilo, Maze farmer Limousin 350k at £1030, Gilford farmer Aberdeen Angus 376k at £990, Armagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 388k at £940, Gilford farmer Hereford 426kg at £910, Maze farmer Belted Galloway 270k at £850, Rathfriland farmer Limusin 296k at £850, Maze farmer Limousin 362k at £850, Dromore farmer Limousin 272k at £790 and Gilford farmer Aberdeen Angus 372k at £760, Aberdeen Angus 336k at £750.
Fat cows
Castlewellan farmer Saler 888kg at £1610, Fleckvieh 772k at £1560, Ballyward farmer Limousin 658k at £1460, Limousin 674k at £1440, Loughbrickland farmer Aberdeen Angus 656k at £1390, Castlewellan farmer Saler 768k at £1280, Ballyward farmer Limousin 662k at £1105, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 648k at £1090, Dromara farmer Friesian 672k at £900 and Katesbridge farmer Simmental 564k at £890.
Cows and calves
Ballynahinch farmer Limousin cow and Limousin heifer calf at £1150 and Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus at £1020.
Heifers
Heifers topped to £2.44 pence per kilo, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 646k at £1590, Dromara farmer Limousin 518k at £1370, Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue 582k at £1290, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 516k at £1090 and Hilltown farmer Fleckvieh 380k at £770.
Bullocks
Bullock topped to £2.91 pence per kilo, Dromore farmer Limousin 646k at £1660, Aberdeen Angus 636k at £1560, Gilford farmer Limousin 494k at £1500, Dromore farmer Charolais 498k at £1460, Gilford farmer Limousin 484k at £1410, Dromore farmer Limousin 530k at £1410, Gilford farmer Limousin 456k at £1210, Portadown farmer Friesian 556k at £1070, Ardglass farmer Charolais 356k at £1060 and Portadown farmer Friesian 510k at £1020.
Online bidding available via martbids.ie.
Tuesday evening saw super show of stock and hoggets lambs selling to a flying trade.
Fat ewes selling to a good trade.
Newry farmer topped the sale at £5.34 a kilo for 17.4kg at £95.
Fat ewes topped at £240.
More ewes over the £200 mark with plainer ewes from £148 to £170.
Hoggets
Keady farmer 25k at £125, Dromara farmer 24.5k at £123, Poyntzpass farmer 27k at £122, Gilford farmer 23k at £120, Kilkeel farmer 25.4k at £120, Killinchy farmer 26.2k at £120, Loughbrickland farmer 25.6k at £120, Dromara farmer 26k at £118 and Kilkeel farmer 23.9k at £116.
Fat ewes
Rathfriland farmer at £240, Dromara farmer at £200, Kilkeel farmer at £194, Hilltown farmer at £194, Kilcoo farmer at £169, Katesbridge farmer at £162, Kilkeel farmer at £160. Warrenpoint farmer at £157, Cabra farmer at £148 and Kilcoo farmer at £147.
Fat rams
Scarva farmer at £149, Kilkeel farmer at £146, Kilkeel farmer at £130, Ballymartin farmer at £118 and Dromara farmer at £115.
Online bidding available via martbids.ie.