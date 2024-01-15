Good show of cattle in town last Friday with super yard full of Continental cattle with record prices.

The dropped calf section contained calves up to four months old, topped to £460 for Belgian Blue bull calf for a Banbridge farmer.

Weanling bull calves topped to £1280 for a 412kg from Ballyward farmer.

Fat cows topped £1610 for 888k Saler.

Rathfriland Mart

Cows and calves topped £1150.

Heifers topped £1590 for 646k Limousin.

Bullocks topped at £1660 for 646k Limousin.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £460, Belgian Blue at £400, Belgian Blue at £380, Hilltown farmer Belgian Blue at £370, Katesbridge farmer Hereford at £360, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £350, Loughbrickland farmer Belgian Blue at £350, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £335, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £335 and Newry farmer Simmental at £330.

Heifer calves

Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £400, Belgian Blue at £380, Katesbridge farmer Speckled Park at £375, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £375, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £355, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £345, Belgian Blue at £345, Newry farmer Simmental at £345 and Loughbrickland farmer Belgian Blue at £335, Belgian Blue at £315,

Weanling male calves

Weanling male calves topped to £3.28 pence per kilo, weanling calves sold to super trade, Ballyward farmer Limousin 412k at £1280, Limousin 390k at £1210, Limousin 410k at £1170, Limousin 386k at £1020, Katesbridge farmer Charolais 320k at £1000, Ballyward farmer Limousin 386k at £960, Limousin 390k at £930, Cabra farmer Simmental 300k at £820, Maze farmer Belted Galloway 278k at £800 and Kilkeel farmer Simmental 276k at £770.

Weanling heifer calves

Weanling heifers topped to £3.08 pence per kilo, Maze farmer Limousin 350k at £1030, Gilford farmer Aberdeen Angus 376k at £990, Armagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 388k at £940, Gilford farmer Hereford 426kg at £910, Maze farmer Belted Galloway 270k at £850, Rathfriland farmer Limusin 296k at £850, Maze farmer Limousin 362k at £850, Dromore farmer Limousin 272k at £790 and Gilford farmer Aberdeen Angus 372k at £760, Aberdeen Angus 336k at £750.

Fat cows

Castlewellan farmer Saler 888kg at £1610, Fleckvieh 772k at £1560, Ballyward farmer Limousin 658k at £1460, Limousin 674k at £1440, Loughbrickland farmer Aberdeen Angus 656k at £1390, Castlewellan farmer Saler 768k at £1280, Ballyward farmer Limousin 662k at £1105, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 648k at £1090, Dromara farmer Friesian 672k at £900 and Katesbridge farmer Simmental 564k at £890.

Cows and calves

Ballynahinch farmer Limousin cow and Limousin heifer calf at £1150 and Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus at £1020.

Heifers

Heifers topped to £2.44 pence per kilo, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 646k at £1590, Dromara farmer Limousin 518k at £1370, Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue 582k at £1290, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 516k at £1090 and Hilltown farmer Fleckvieh 380k at £770.

Bullocks

Bullock topped to £2.91 pence per kilo, Dromore farmer Limousin 646k at £1660, Aberdeen Angus 636k at £1560, Gilford farmer Limousin 494k at £1500, Dromore farmer Charolais 498k at £1460, Gilford farmer Limousin 484k at £1410, Dromore farmer Limousin 530k at £1410, Gilford farmer Limousin 456k at £1210, Portadown farmer Friesian 556k at £1070, Ardglass farmer Charolais 356k at £1060 and Portadown farmer Friesian 510k at £1020.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw super show of stock and hoggets lambs selling to a flying trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade.

Newry farmer topped the sale at £5.34 a kilo for 17.4kg at £95.

Fat ewes topped at £240.

More ewes over the £200 mark with plainer ewes from £148 to £170.

Hoggets

Keady farmer 25k at £125, Dromara farmer 24.5k at £123, Poyntzpass farmer 27k at £122, Gilford farmer 23k at £120, Kilkeel farmer 25.4k at £120, Killinchy farmer 26.2k at £120, Loughbrickland farmer 25.6k at £120, Dromara farmer 26k at £118 and Kilkeel farmer 23.9k at £116.

Fat ewes

Rathfriland farmer at £240, Dromara farmer at £200, Kilkeel farmer at £194, Hilltown farmer at £194, Kilcoo farmer at £169, Katesbridge farmer at £162, Kilkeel farmer at £160. Warrenpoint farmer at £157, Cabra farmer at £148 and Kilcoo farmer at £147.

Fat rams

Scarva farmer at £149, Kilkeel farmer at £146, Kilkeel farmer at £130, Ballymartin farmer at £118 and Dromara farmer at £115.