Seasonal show of cattle in town last Friday with super yard full of continental cattle with record prices.

The dropped calf section contained calves up to four months old, topped to £400 for Fleckvieh bull calf for a Warrenpoint farmer.

Weanling bull calves topped to £1300 for a 498kg from Katesbridge farmer.

Fat cows topped £1780 for 798k Saler.

Rathfriland Mart

Breeding bull topped £1600.

Heifers topped £1610 for 730k Aberdeen Angus.

Bullocks topped at £1460 for 586k Shorthorn.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Warrenpoint farmer Fleckvieh at £400, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus at £360, Aberdeen Angus at £355, Aberdeen Angus at £335, Aberdeen Angus at £330, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus at £300, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus at £285, Warrenpoint farmer Shorthorn at £280, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £265 and Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus at £265.

Heifer calves

Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus at £365, Aberdeen Angus at £365, Aberdeen Angus at £330, Aberdeen Angus at £375, Warrenpoint farmer Simmental at £290, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £240, Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus at £225, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus at £205, Aberdeen Angus at £200 and Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £190.

Weanling male calves

Weanling male calves topped to £3.36 pence per kilo, weanling calves sold to super trade.

Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 498k at £1300, Kilkeel farmer Saler 404k at £1120, Dromore farmer Limousin 328k at £1100, Aberdeen Angus 408k at £1090, Limousin 350k at £1050, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 390k at £1050, Saler 398k at £1050, Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus 362k at £1020, Aberdeen Angus 364k at £1010 and Dromara farmer Limousin 362k at £960.

Weanling heifer calves

Weanling heifers topped to £3.00 pence per kilo.

Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus 324k at £890, Aberdeen Angus 334k at £880, Aberdeen Angus 316k at £870, Aberdeen Angus 352kg at £850, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 350k at £740, Banbridge farmer Hereford 346k at £640, Hereford 364k at £640 and Ballyward farmer Limousin 284k at £630, Aberdeen Angus 284k at £620, Aberdeen Angus 262k at £540.

Fat cows

Katesbridge farmer Limousin 798kg at £1780, Simmental 828k at £1690, Dromara farmer Shorthorn 782k at £1670, Shorthorn 742k at £1650, Shorthorn 668k at £1390, Katesbridge farmer Fleckvieh 808k at £1350 and Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus 746k at £1300.

Cows and calves

Downpatrick farmer Speckled Park cow at £920.

Breeding bull

Dromore farmer Belgian Blue at £1600.

Heifers

Heifers topped to £2.50 pence per kilo.

Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 730k at £1610, Belgian Blue 590k at £1420, Belgian Blue 586k at £1380, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 614k at £1340 and Dromara farmer Hereford 534k at £1320, Hereford 508k at £1180, Hereford 490k at £1160, Hereford 468k at £1070, Hereford 616k at £1060, Charolais 412k at £1030.

Bullocks

Bullock topped to £2.58 pence per kilo.

Rathfriland farmer Shorthorn 586k at £1460, Dromara farmer Fleckvieh 656k at £1450, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 576k at £1440, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 528k at £1360, Dromara farmer Limousin 540k at £1300, Castlewellan farmer Saler 520k at £1220, Rathfriland farmer Shorthorn 516k at £1160, Fleckvieh 470k at £1140, Dromara farmer Friesian 596k at £1130 and Rathfriland farmer Shorthorn 470k at £1080, Aberdeen Angus 446k at £1040.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw super show of stock and hoggets lambs selling to a flying trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade again.

Kilkeel farmer topped the sale at £5.17 a kilo for 20.9kg at £108.

Fat ewes topped at £214.

More ewes over the £170 mark with plainer ewes from £140 to £155

Hoggets

Kilcoo farmer 28k at £139.50, Kilkeel farmer 30.4k at £135, Kilcoo farmer 27k at £135, Dromara farmer 31k at £129.50, Rathfriland farmer 26.5k at £122, Kilcoo farmer 29k at £121, Hilltown farmer 25.9k at £121, Castlewellan farmer 27.5k at £120, Rathfriland farmer 27.5k at £119 and Lisburn farmer 24.6k at £118.

Fat ewes

Ballyward farmer at £214, Kilkeel farmer at £170, Dromara farmer at £161, Clough farmer at £159, Kilcoo farmer at £158, Corbet farmer at £158, Kilcoo farmer at £150. Clough farmer at £146, Rathfriland farmer at £146 and Kilcoo farmer at £144.

Fat rams

Kilkeel farmer at £176, Ballyward farmer at £152, Dromara farmer at £148 and Rathfriland farmer at £95.