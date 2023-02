The dropped calf section contained calves up to two months old.

Topped to £590 for Limousin bull calf for a Kilkeel farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1130 for a 418k Hereford from Scarva farmer.

Rathfriland Mart

Fat cows topped £1790 for 840k, Simmental.

Cow and calves topped £1320.

Heifers topped £1400 for 596k Aberdeen Angus.

Bullocks topped at £1580 for 628k Limousin.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Kilkeel farmer £590, Lisburn farmer Fleckvieh at £450, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £450, Lisburn farmer Fleckvieh at £380, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £360, Mayobridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £350, Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £310, Ballyroney farmer Fleckvieh at £270, Dromore farmer Hereford at £265 and Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £260.

Heifer calves

Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £290, Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £270, Aberdeen Angus at £220, Hillsborough farmer Belgian Blue at £205, Dromore farmer Belgian Blue at £205, Belgian Blue at £200, Ballyroney farmer Shorthorn at £200, Annalong farmer Belgian Blue at £195, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue at £190 and Warrenpoint farmer Simmental at £185,

Weanling male calves

Ballyward farmer Limousin 242k at £730 (302), Kilkeel farmer Fleckvieh 248k at £680 (275), Scarva farmer Hereford 418k at £1130 (270), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 358k at £960 (269), Scavra farmer Hereford 418k at £1130, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 440k at £1000, Limousin 382k at £960, Limousin 358k at £960, Limousin 404k at £940, Limousin 402k at £880, Ballyward farmer Limousin 242k at £730, Kilkeel farmer Fleckvieh 248k at £680, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 250k at £600 and Kilkeel farmer Fleckvieh 238k at £590.

Weanling heifer calves

Ballyward farmer Limousin 184k at £700 (380), Limousin 240k at £650 (271), Crossmaglen farmer Limousin 208k at £600 (270), Scarva farmer Hereford 426k at £1050, Armagh farmer Limousin 347k at £860, Ballyward farmer Limousin 184k at £700, Limousin 240k at £650, Kilkeel farmer Fleckvieh 290k at £630, Fleckvieh 200k at £570, Crossmaglen farmer Limousin 208k at £560, Banbridge farmer Shorthorn 214k at £500 and Crossmaglen farmer Aberdeen Angus 226k at £460.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Newcastle farmer Simmental 840k at £1790, Hillsborough farmer Simmental 566k at £1650, Simmental 646k at £1630, Castlewellan farmer Simmental 794k at £1600, Newcastle farmer Simmental 760k at £1580, Stab 680k at £1440, Simmental 746k at £1435, Hillsborough farmer Simmental 566k at £1430, Banbridge farmer Fleckvieh 560k at £1120 and Katesbridge farmer Belgian Blue 636k at £1120.

Suckler cows

Rostrevor farmer Shorthorn cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1320, Shorthorn cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1280, Portadown farmer Shorthorn springer at £1260 and Poyntzpass farmer Aberdeen Angus springer at £1180.

Store heifers

Kilkeel farmer Simmental 386k at £1000 (260), Castlewellen farmer Limousin 444k at £1150 (259), Poyntzpass farmer Belgian Blue 376k at £950 (253), Ballyroney farmer Aberdeen Angus 596k at £1400, Aberdeen Angus 558k at £1220, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 444k at £1150, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 470k at £1120, Armagh farmer Belgian Blue 456k at £1100, Banbridge farmer Fleckvieh 472k at £1090, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 386k at £1000, Portadown farmer Hereford 486k at £990, Limousin 508k at £980 and Poyntzpass farmer Belgian Blue 376k at £950.

Bullocks

Castlewellen farmer Limousin 362k at £1140 (315), Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 442k at £1270 (288), Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 420k at £1170 (279), Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 628k at £1580, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 602k at £1550, Ballyward farmer Hereford 570k at £1450, Hereford 582k at £1410, Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus 534k at £1390, Aberdeen Angus 506k at £1380, Castlewellan farmer Belgian Blue 528k at £1370, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 534k at £1360 and Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus 526k at £1350, Aberdeen Angus 482k at £1340.

Online bidding available via martsbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and lambs selling to a steady trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Rathfriland farmer topped the sale at £4.77 a kilo for 22kg at £105.

Fat ewes topped at £176 for a Texel ewe from a Waringstown farmer.

More ewes over the £150 mark this week with plainer ewes from £125 to £140.

Hoggets

Banbridge farmer 30k at £130, Kilkeel farmer 27k at £119, Ballyward farmer 29kg at £119, Ballyward farmer 28k at £118.50, Annalong farmer 28.7k at £117.50. Ballyward farmer 24.8k at £116, 29k at £115, Rathfriland farmer 25.4k at £114, Lisburn farmer 24.2k at £112.50 and Rathfriland farmer 24.5k at £112.

Fat ewes

Waringstown farmer at £176, Banbridge farmer at £150, Annalong farmer at £141, Ballyward farmer at £138, Rathfriland farmer at £137, Waringstown farmer at £135, Banbridge farmer at £132, Rathfriland farmer at £130, Annaclone farmer at £128, Ballyward farmer at £128 and Hilltown farmer at £124.

Fat rams

Annaclone farmer at £145, Dromara farmer at £130, Castlewellan farmer at £130, at £126 and Banbridge farmer at £110.

Ewes and lambs

Rathfriland farmer at £200 and Banbridge farmer at £174.