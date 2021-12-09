Fat cows selling to €2050 per head at Raphoe

Lambs sold at:

€90 to €120 for 28-34kgs.

€120 to €140 for 35-42kgs.

€140 to €160 for 43-46kgs.

€160 to €175 for 47-55kgs.

Show lambs made from €190 to €280 for 50 kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €70 to a high of €180.

Cattle sale, Thursday 9th December 2021: A good entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart this week saw a great trade for all on offer.

Forward cattle still remain in great demand selling from €2.30/kg to €2.70/kg or up to €1100 over the weight.

Quality lighter cattle also a great trade selling from €2.30/kg to €2.80/kg.

Friesian cattle were up in price on previous weeks selling from €1.70/kg to €2/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.60/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.10/kg to €2.80/kg.

Fat cows sold from €740 to €2050/head.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €915 to €1035 over.

Beef bullocks - €895 to €1115 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €895 over.

Beef heifers - €605 to €920 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €765 over.

Last sheep sale of 2021 will be on Monday 20th December.

Last cattle sale of 2021 will be on Thursday 23rd December.

First cattle sale will be of 2022 on Thursday 6th January.

First sheep sale will be of 2022 on Monday 10th January.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.