Fat cows selling to €2080 at Raphoe

Sheep sale, Monday 29th August 2022 - There was a large entry of sheep this week with a good trade for all on offer.

By Darryl Armitage
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 2:57 pm

Lambs sold at:

€60 to €80 for 25-28kgs.

€80 to €110 for 28-36kgs.

€110 to €125 for 36-42kgs.

€125 to €140 for 43-55 kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €80 to €185 each.

Cattle sale, Thursday 1st September 2022 - There was another great entry of cattle at this week’s sale with trade holding firm for all types.

Strong forward cattle were highly sought after with males selling to €1445 over the weight and heifers fetching up to €1320 over.

Medium weights were also in demand amongst buyers with quality lots selling from €2.70/kg to €3.40/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.40/kg to €3.40/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.50/kg to €3.40/kg.

Fat cows sold from €700/head to €2080/head.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.20/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €515 to €1445 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €1160 to €1175 over.

Store bullocks - €240 to €1075 over.

Beef heifers - €690 to €1320 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €1090 over.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.

Sales also available via MartBids App.

