Fat cows selling to €2080 at Raphoe
Sheep sale, Monday 29th August 2022 - There was a large entry of sheep this week with a good trade for all on offer.
Lambs sold at:
€60 to €80 for 25-28kgs.
€80 to €110 for 28-36kgs.
Most Popular
€110 to €125 for 36-42kgs.
€125 to €140 for 43-55 kgs.
Fat ewes sold from €80 to €185 each.
Cattle sale, Thursday 1st September 2022 - There was another great entry of cattle at this week’s sale with trade holding firm for all types.
Strong forward cattle were highly sought after with males selling to €1445 over the weight and heifers fetching up to €1320 over.
Medium weights were also in demand amongst buyers with quality lots selling from €2.70/kg to €3.40/kg.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.40/kg to €3.40/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.50/kg to €3.40/kg.
Fat cows sold from €700/head to €2080/head.
Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.20/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.
Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €515 to €1445 over the weight.
Beef bullocks - €1160 to €1175 over.
Store bullocks - €240 to €1075 over.
Beef heifers - €690 to €1320 over.
Store heifers - €350 to €1090 over.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales also available via MartBids App.