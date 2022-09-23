Fat cows selling to €2480 per head at Raphoe
Sheep sale, Monday 19th September 2022: A larger entry of sheep at this week’s sale with a steady trade throughout which resulted in most being sold.
Lambs sold at:
€70 to €90 for 28-33 kgs.
€90 to €110 for 34-37 kgs.
€110 to €130 for 38-45 kgs.
€130 to €140 for 46-55 kgs.
Fat ewes sold from €70 to €160 each.
Cattle sale, Thursday 22nd September 2022: There was another great entry for this week’s sale with many excellent lots on offer.
Quality cattle continue to be highly sought after, selling from €2.80/kg to €3.30/kg.
Lighter, plainer lots sold from €2.20/kg to €2.60/kg.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.50/kg to €3.30/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.60/kg to €3.40/kg.
Fat cows sold from €700/head to €2480/head.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.40/kg to €2.70/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.20/kg.
Top class bulls over 600kgs - €800 to €1045 over the weight.
Beef bullocks - €900 to €1560 over the weight.
Store bullocks - €400 to €1225 over the weight.
Beef heifers - €650 to €1085 over the weight.
Store heifers - €400 to €980 over the weight.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales also available via MartBids App.