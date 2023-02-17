Hoggets sold at:

€70 to €90 for 28-34kgs.

€90 to €110 for 35-40kgs.

Livestock Markets

€110 to €130 for 41-45kgs.

€130 to €142 for 46-55kgs.

Ewes with one lamb sold from €180/team to €240/team.

Ewes with two lambs sold from €250/team to €300/team.

Fat ewes sold from €70/head to a high of €190/head.

Next sheep sale Monday 20th February 2023.

Cattle sale Thursday 16th February 2023.

There was another excellent entry for this week’s sale with a brisk trade for all on offer as competition and demand for stock remained at an all time high.

Fat cows sold to €2540/head, males to €1330 over the weight and heifers to €1630 over the weight.

Strong forward cattle sold from €2.80/kg to €3.60/kg while plainer lots sold from €2.40/kg to €2.80/kg.

Lighter lots were highly sought after on the day selling from €2.80/kg to €3.80/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.60/kg to €3.20/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.70/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.50/kg to €3.50/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.60/kg to €3.60/kg.

Fat cows sold from €840/head to €2540/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €1300 to €1330 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €1130 to €1275 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €485 to €1260 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €760 to €1630 over the weight.

Store heifers - €350 to €1055 over the weight.

Next cattle sale Thursday 23rd February 2023.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.