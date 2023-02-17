Fat cows selling to €2540 per head at Raphoe
Sheep sale Monday 13th February 2023.
Hoggets sold at:
€70 to €90 for 28-34kgs.
€90 to €110 for 35-40kgs.
€110 to €130 for 41-45kgs.
€130 to €142 for 46-55kgs.
Ewes with one lamb sold from €180/team to €240/team.
Ewes with two lambs sold from €250/team to €300/team.
Fat ewes sold from €70/head to a high of €190/head.
Next sheep sale Monday 20th February 2023.
Cattle sale Thursday 16th February 2023.
There was another excellent entry for this week’s sale with a brisk trade for all on offer as competition and demand for stock remained at an all time high.
Fat cows sold to €2540/head, males to €1330 over the weight and heifers to €1630 over the weight.
Strong forward cattle sold from €2.80/kg to €3.60/kg while plainer lots sold from €2.40/kg to €2.80/kg.
Lighter lots were highly sought after on the day selling from €2.80/kg to €3.80/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.60/kg to €3.20/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.70/kg.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.50/kg to €3.50/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.60/kg to €3.60/kg.
Fat cows sold from €840/head to €2540/head.
Top class bulls over 600kgs - €1300 to €1330 over the weight.
Beef bullocks - €1130 to €1275 over the weight.
Store bullocks - €485 to €1260 over the weight.
Beef heifers - €760 to €1630 over the weight.
Store heifers - €350 to €1055 over the weight.
Next cattle sale Thursday 23rd February 2023.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales also available via MartBids App.