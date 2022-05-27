Fat cows selling to €2850 per head at Raphoe

Sheep sale, Monday 23rd May 2022: There was an excellent entry of top quality sheep for this week’s sale - all of which were in high demand around the ring and online.

By Darryl Armitage
Friday, 27th May 2022, 4:32 pm

Lighter lambs (30-35kgs) sold from €112/head to €140/head.

Factory lambs (42-48kgs) sold from €146/head to €174/head.

Butcher lambs (48-55kgs) sold from €175/head to €182/head.

Heavy fat ewes sold from €200/head to €232/head while lighter fat ewes sold from €130/head to €180/head.

Ewes with singles sold from €160 to €290/team.

Ewes with twins sold from €250 to €360/team.

Cattle sale, Thursday 26th May 2022: There was a super trade for the large entry of cattle on offer at this week’s sale with farmers, agents and feedlot buyers all competing for stock.

Strong, forward cattle sold from €2.80/kg to €3.80/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.60/kg to €3.60/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €3.80/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.90/kg to €2.40/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.60/kg to €3.70/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.60/kg to €3.80/kg.

Fat cows sold from €800/head to €2850/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €1370 to €1720 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €1000 to €1715 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €405 to €1280 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €580 to €1975 over the weight.

Store heifers - €305 to €1145 over the weight.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.

Sales available via MartBids App.

