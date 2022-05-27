Fat cows selling to €2850 per head at Raphoe

Lighter lambs (30-35kgs) sold from €112/head to €140/head.
Factory lambs (42-48kgs) sold from €146/head to €174/head.
Butcher lambs (48-55kgs) sold from €175/head to €182/head.
Heavy fat ewes sold from €200/head to €232/head while lighter fat ewes sold from €130/head to €180/head.
Ewes with singles sold from €160 to €290/team.
Ewes with twins sold from €250 to €360/team.
Cattle sale, Thursday 26th May 2022: There was a super trade for the large entry of cattle on offer at this week’s sale with farmers, agents and feedlot buyers all competing for stock.
Strong, forward cattle sold from €2.80/kg to €3.80/kg.
Medium weights sold from €2.60/kg to €3.60/kg.
Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €3.80/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €1.90/kg to €2.40/kg.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.60/kg to €3.70/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.60/kg to €3.80/kg.
Fat cows sold from €800/head to €2850/head.
Top class bulls over 600kgs - €1370 to €1720 over the weight.
Beef bullocks - €1000 to €1715 over the weight.
Store bullocks - €405 to €1280 over the weight.
Beef heifers - €580 to €1975 over the weight.
Store heifers - €305 to €1145 over the weight.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales available via MartBids App.