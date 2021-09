Fat cows selling to £1460 at Newtownstewart

Bullocks and bulls selling to £1325 and £735 over £1

Heifers selling to £1285 and 253ppk.

Bullock prices: D Lindsay Sion Mills 620kgs £1285, 610kgs £1255; D Britton Donemana 515kgs £1250, 415kgs £1045; D McKinley Newtownstewart 580kgs £1175, 540kgs £1150; R T Sproule Strabane 495kgs £1170; F McBrien Drumquin 485kgs £1150, 515kgs £1150; O J McCarney Dromore 565kgs £1060, 485kgs £995, 370kgs £805; a Strabane farmer 520kgs £1040 and £1030, 530kgs £1000; T Ginn Kesh 395kgs £1060, 380kgs £830. P Connolly Victoria Bridge 520kgs £1200, 570kgs £1090, 470kgs £1070 and £1065, 435kgs £1030; Matilda M Beattie (Friesian bulls) 650kgs £1185 and £1140, 640kgs £1170; H Baxter Castlederg 525kgs £1220 and C Barr Cullion 415kgs £990.

Heifer prices: K Harper Castlederg 575kgs £1180; D McKinley Newtownstewart 620kgs £1170, 555kgs £1165; D Britton Donemana 500kgs £1175 and £1105; 485kgs £1070, 415kgs £1045; 420kgs £970; F McBrien Drumquin 445kgs £1125 and £990; D Lindsay Sion Mills 505kgs £1100. W Hawkes Castlederg 525kgs £1110, 545kgs £1095, 490kgs £1070, 515kgs £1040 and £990, 475kgs £960; T Semple Castlederg 465kgs £1015, 445kgs £1010 and T Ginn Kesh 360kgs £835.

Fat cows: A Drumquin farmer 495kgs £210; C Logue Castlederg 785kgs £186; T Ginn Kesh 710kgs £175, 625kgs £127; J Gallagher Newtownstewart 730kgs £150; M H McKane Castlederg 610kgs £158, 755kgs £149, 745kgs £138; P J Gallagher Strabane 885kgs £136; D H Baxter Castlederg 700kgs £136, 785kgs £113 and a Castlederg farmer 555kgs £159.

A slightly smaller entry on offer sold as follows: C McAneney 27.5kgs £111.00; 22kgs £101.00; a local farmer 32kgs £111.00; R Scott 24kgs £106.50; S Dennison 24.5kgs £106; S Dennison 23kgs £101.50; B O’Carolan 23.5kgs £105.50; J R Hemphill 25.5kgs £105.50; V Shortt 23.5kgs £104.00; D Lecky 24kgs £102.50; P McCrory 23kgs £102.50; a Gortin farmer 25kgs £101.00; J Harkin 27kgs £101.00; D McCloskey 22kgs £101.00; K Hamilton 23kgs £100.50; Jas McHugh 22.5kgs £100.00; R Daly 22kgs £97.50 and D Patrick 21.5kgs £95.50.

Store lambs sold from £66.00 to £93.