Fat cows selling to £1500 at Newtownstewart

Heifers to £1475 and fat cows to £1500.

Bullock and bull prices: A local producer 585kgs £1380; G Thompson Strabane 430kgs £1070 and £865, 515kgs £1070, 540kgs £985; P O’Hagan Plumbridge 490kgs £980 and £965, 450kgs £935; M Moore Drumquin 370kgs £885; P J Gallagher Strabane 400kgs £845, 380kgs £810 and P G Devine Donemana 400kgs £835, 320kgs £730.

Heifer prices: S Boyd Strabane 685kgs £1475, 580kgs £1195, 550kgs £1125; J J Lindsay Donemana 610kgs £1330, 620kgs £1245; C Britton Donemana 540kgs £1300, 505kgs £1225 and £1095; N Glass Sheskinshule 460kgs £945, 405kgs £840, 375kgs £765 and £745 and O Dooher Strabane 455kgs £820.

Fat cows: G Warnock Plumbridge 890kgs £169, 765kgs £150; K McNamee Crockatore 625kgs £153, 760kgs £106, C Devine Claudy 635kgs £143, 605kgs £107 and H Catterson Castlederg 650kgs £121.

Poorer cows sold from £51 up.

A full yard of quality lambs and fat ewes saw lambs selling up to £130 and 150ppk while fat ewes and rams sold up to £180.

R Scott 24.50kgs £130 and £128; E McNamee 28.2kgs £130; Sean McGard 26.5kgs £129; D C Fleming 25.5kgs £128.50; D Sproule 25.5kgs £128;

An Omagh Farmer 27.5kgs £127.50; A McFarland 26kgs £127; K Condy 25kgs £127; C McAskie 24kgs £127; T D McKane 23kgs £126.50;

D Donald 24kgs £126.50 ; K McNamee 24kgs £126.50; P McConnell 27kgs £126; C McAneney 24kgs £125.50; Ian Rosborough 24.50kgs £125; R J Mowbray 24kgs £124.50; W S Buchanan 24kgs £124.50; B T McGlinchey 26kgs £124; A McKelvey 23.50kgs £123.50; A Gortin farmer 24.50kgs £123; R Henry 26kgs £123; W T Stronge 23kgs £123; A Gortin farmer 23.50kgs £123; S Brogan 24.50kgs £120; R H Hill 21.50kgs £114.50; R S Moore 21.50kgs £114; H McFarland 22.50kgs £112.50 and K Donnell 21.50 £112.

Fat ewes and rams: An Omagh farmer £180; P Doherty £140; N Baxter £124; K Condy £107 and P McConnell £96.