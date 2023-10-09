Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heifers to £1440 and fat cows selling to £1575 and 210ppk.

Heifer prices: Jas Gallagher Omagh 530kgs £1440, £1410, £1390, £1355, £1355, £1330; 505kgs £1320, 520kgs £1315, 475kgs £1270 and £1140 (10 heifers selling to average £1330 and 257.85 ppk). S Hemphill Castlederg 530kgs £1245, 490kgs £1160 and £1145, 465kgs £1100, 455kgs £980. P Connolly Victoria Bridge 495kgs £1245, 415kgs £945, 445kgs £945; P Gallagher Newtownstewart 535kgs £1240, 555kgs £1240, 490kgs £1130 and £1100; J McConnell Claudy 515kgs £1190, 465kgs £975. F Harron Castlederg 545kgs £1175, 515kgs £1165; D A Baxter Killymore 420kgs £1060, 365kgs £925; T Sinclair Strabane 450kgs £940 and B McColgan Newtownstewart 280kgs £805, 260kgs £725.

Other heifers sold from £490 up.

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

Bullocks and bulls: W J Houston Donemana 670kgs £1510; D McKinley Newtownstewart 540kgs £1310, 525kgs £1255, 555kgs £1230; T Semple Castlederg 455kgs £1125, 430kgs £920; A O'Carolan Castlederg 470kgs £1100, 415kgs £950; P Connolly Victoria Bridge 410kgs £1055; K Buchanan Drumquin 410kgs £950; B McColgan Newtownstewart 265kgs £930, 275kgs £875 and £860, 250kgs £860, 260kgs £825, 245kgs £805, 355kgs £800; D A Baxter Killymore 270kgs £800 and G Storey Ardmore 360kgs £850.

Fat cows: T Devine Glenmornan 750kgs £210, 775kgs £182, 660kgs £142, 705kgs £138; W J Houston Donemana 745kgs £193; T J Adams Omagh 775kgs £173, 700kgs £166, 660kgs £163, 675kgs £148; R Scott Gortin 755kgs £170, 665kgs £181 and K O'Kane Park 610kgs £169.

Other cows sold from £138 up.

Sheep sale: R McNamee 27.50kgs £115.50; 25kgs £110; R Allison 25.50kgs £115, 23.50kgs £107; Bert McKane 25kgs £114.50; D McIlwaine 25kgs £113.50; D Lecky 26kgs £112.50; E McNamee 27.50kgs £112; 21kgs £104; B O'Carolan 22.50kgs £112; K McNamee 23.50kgs £111; J R Hemphill 25kgs £110.50; K McBrearty 25kgs £110; F Bradley 27.50kgs £110, 26kgs £110; M Devlin 26kgs £110, 24kgs £107; R S Wilson 23.50kgs £109.50; D McAskie 24kgs £109.50; D McNamee 24kgs £108.50; D E McCaffrey 24.50kgs £108; an Omagh farmer 23.50kgs £106; R Scott 22.50kgs £105.50; J McClean 22.50kgs £104; B Dunlop 23kgs £104; P G Maguire 23.50kgs £103.50; C McCullagh 22.50kgs £102; K Hamilton 23kgs £98; B McKenna 22kgs £97.50; B O'Neill 21.50kgs £97.50 and P Nethery 21.50kgs £97.