Fat cows selling to £1,600 at Armoy
Another fine show of 230 head on Monday met with a good trade and a 100% clearance.
Bullocks sold to £1,590, heifers to £1,400 and fat cows to £1,600.
Leading prices
Steers
Harold Chambers, Bushmills, Limousin, 640kgs £1,550. Richard McVicker, Bushmills, Parthenais, 480kgs £1,280. Jas Delargy, Cushendall, Aberdeen Angus, 570kgs £1,300, 590kgs £1,350, 530kgs £1,180. William McMullan, Moyarget, Limousin, 640kgs £1,440, 590kgs £1,340, 490kgs £1,100. S McDonnell, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 500kgs £1,240, 470kgs £1,120, 400kgs £990. Geo Baker, Armoy, Charolais, 550kgs £1,360, 555kgs £1,360, 530kgs £1,390, 520kgs £1,310, 540kgs £1,300. Nigel Jamison, Ballycastle, Fleckvieh, 700kgs £1,440, 760kgs £1,590, 670kgs £1,390, 640kgs £1,400. Daniel McCormick, Ballycastle, Limousin, 460kgs £1,180, 480kgs £1,180, 470kgs £1,070. P and J Hunter, Ballymoney, Simmental, 700kgs £1,460, 570kgs £1,270, 630kgs £1,330, 630kgs £1,290,610kgs £1,260, 630kgs £1,310, 635kgs £1,310. Geoffrey Bradley, Coleraine, Hereford, 480kgs £1,100, 470kgs £1,080. Ivan Smyth, Bushmills, Limousin, 460kgs £1,030. Sam Creith, Mosside, Charolais, 500kgs £1,160. JE McKeeman, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 630kgs £1,420, 470kgs £1,020, 550kgs £1,120. Kenny Wilkinson, Ballycastle, Holstein, 560kgs £1,170. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, Limousin, 540kgs £1,140, 560kgs £1,140. G and J Patton, Stranocum, Aberdeen Angus, 630kgs £1,300, 630kgs £1,280, 630kgs £1,260, 590kgs £1,160. Colum Bradley, Garvagh, Limousin, 400kgs £900, 405kgs £870. Stephen Hunter, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 540kgs £1,150. R Watson, Cloughmills, Limousin, 560kgs £1,200, 580kgs £1,280, 600kgs £1,260. Cyril Creighton, Coleraine, Shorthorn, 740kgs £1,550, 630kgs £1,270. Harold Chambers, Bushmills, Limousin, 640kgs £1,370. Gavin Graham, Bushmills, Limousin, 590kgs £1,350, 600kgs £1,310. P J Dougan, Coleraine, Limousin, 545kgs £1,250. Harold Chambers, Bushmills, Limousin, 640kgs £1,370. Ray Austin, Armoy, Shorthorn, 350kgs £840.
Heifers
Sam Creith, Mosside, Charolais, 560kgs £1,230. Ballycastle farmer, Limousin, 650kgs £1,400. John McKillop, Cushendall, Charolais, 400kgs £950. S McDonnell, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 430kgs £990, 440kgs £990. A Getty, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 520kgs £1,080. Jas Delargy, Cushendall, Limousin, 480kgs £960. Colum Bradley, Garvagh, Limousin, 430kgs £860. Stephen Hunter, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus, 560kgs £1,100. David and Steven McIntyre, Glarryford, Gal, 660kgs £1,290, 600kgs £1,150.
Fat cows
William McKinley, Glenbush, Limousin, 800kgs £1,600, 730kgs £1,280, 700kgs £1,230. Ray Austin, Armoy, Shorthorn, 750kgs £1,360. Pat Dougan, Coleraine, Limousin, 580kgs £1,100. A Hanna, Armoy, Holstein, 670kgs £1,000. R McVicker, Bushmills, Parthenais, 650kgs £990.
Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.
