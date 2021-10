Fat cows selling to £1666 at Lisahally

Store bulls selling to £1060/500kg, store heifers selling to £1570/670kg, fat cows selling to £1666/850kg and fat bulls selling to £1509.60/1020kg.

Store bullocks

M Thompson £1510/710kg, P McDermott £1390/650kg, £1280/600kg, £1270/610kg, £1270/610kg, £1230/610kg, £1170/570kg, £1140/560kg, £1140/550kg, £1130/520kg, £1100/530kg, P Gormley £1370/680kg, £1270/600kg, £1190/590kg, £1130/560kg, A Glenn £1360/610kg, £1290/580kg, M Stewart £1340/630kg, £1140/520kg, £1120/550kg, R Blackburn £1210/440kg, £1110/560kg, £1100/570kg, £1040/590kg, D Moore £1190/570kg, Kelly Farms £1140/560kg, £1100/560kg, M McElhinney £1080/470kg, £1050/520kg and F O’Neill £1080/490kg.

Store bulls

S Smyth £1060/500kg, G Harkin £730/390kg and P Downey £390/305kg. £380/315kg, £380/270kg, £370/265kg, £340/255kg, £330/235kg, £320/225kg.

Store heifers

A Glenn £1570/670kg, £1390/640kg, £1210/610kg, £1140/630kg, £1130/570kg, £1130/630kg, £1120/600kg, J Connell £1330/650kg, £1190/570kg, £1120/600kg, £990/530kg, £990/530kg, A McLaughlin £1320/600kg, £1290/620kg, £1140/540kg, £1110/560kg, £1000/530kg, R Hamilton £1200/590kg, £1000/450kg, M Thompson £1160/560kg, E Christie £1130/560kg, J Logue £1100/610kg, £1060/550kg, E Christie £1060/490kg, £1000/570kg, S Todd £1020/520kg, A Stewart £990/490kg, H Dixon £980/550kg and R Hamilton £970/480kg.

Fat cows

P Stewart £1666/850kg, £1302.40/740kg, H Colhoun £1497.20/760kg, T McCracken £1319.70/830kg, £1115.40/660kg, W Buchannan £1193.70/690kg, £475.20/540kg, M McCloskey £1029.60/720kg, H Colhoun £984.20/740kg, £929.50/550kg, J Pollock £938.40/690kg, S Rosborough £920/500kg, £816.20/770kg, B Gormley £849.60/720kg, £609/580kg, J Patton £787.40/620kg. H Snodgrass £702.90/710kg, £481/650kg, A Houston £620/620kg, £512/640kg, V Craig £617.40/630kg, £472/590kg, W O’Hara £604.20/530kg, W Young £598.40/680kg, £576/600kg, £576/600kg, £547.80/660kg, £474.50/650kg, J Young £524.40/570kg, £501.50/590kg and S Rosborough £510/680kg.

Fat bulls

W Young £1509.60/1020kg, W Taylor £1440/700kg, £1390/670kg, £1380/660kg, £1350/630kg, £1330/630kg, £1290/670kg, £1280/620kg, £1250/590kg, £1240/630kg, £1240/630kg, R Cummings £1190/640kg, £1090/630kg, A Glenn £1150/600kg and R Moore £984/820kg.

Lisahally suckler calves

First class show of calves at Lisahally with bullocks selling to £970/490kg and heifers selling to £1000/360kg.

Bullocks

M O’Hara £970/490kg, £970/510kg, £880/480kg, £860/420kg, J Proctor £950/390kg, £860/290kg, £810/230kg, H O’Connor £950/420kg, £940/420kg, £880/420kg, J McWilliams £920/380kg, £900/380kg, £890/320kg, £880/370kg, £800/260kg, G Grieves £900/350kg, £860/370kg, £840/290kg, £820/380kg, £800/270kg, R Wilson £900/390kg, E Quigley £890/460kg, T Kane £880/330kg, £880/390kg, £850/310kg, £840/380kg, W Kennedy £880/340kg, £860/320kg, £820/310kg, F Cassidy £850/310kg, J O’Connor £840/380kg, R Campbell £800/220kg, £780/260kg, M Scott £790/280kg, P McShane £780/270kg and J Neely £780/310kg.

Heifers

G Grieves £1000/360kg, £850/280kg, J Proctor £920/250kg, £860/290kg, M O’Hara £910/410kg, £860/450kg, £820/420kg, £740/380kg, £690/360kg, J McWilliams £860/320kg, £770/290kg, T McLaughlin £850/350kg, M Scott £830/310kg, £770/240kg, E Kearney £790/300kg, £700/290kg, £670/250kg, W Kennedy £780/280kg, £670/270kg, J Proctor £780/300kg, £780/270kg, R Wilson £780/310kg, R Campbell £760/230kg, G Grieves £760/250kg, J Feeney £730/320kg, £700/340kg, E Quigley £720/380kg, A McKinney £690/220kg, £660/190kg, S Hegarty £690/250kg, £680/270kg, £680/260kg and J O’Connor £670/260kg.

Lisahally sheep mart

Fat lambs sell to £115.50/25kg on Tuesday with fat ewes selling to £127.

Fat lambs

J McWilliams £115.50/25kg, L Young £114.50/28kg, Harold Barbour £114/28kg, James Thompson £114/27kg, D Moore £113.50/30kg, C McCrudden £113.50/28kg, Reid Clarke £113/27kg, Declan McGuinness £110.50/24kg, S Miller £110/23kg, Norman Thompson £109/25kg, £109/24kg, Hugh O’Connor £109/25kg, £10750/24kg, Stuart Parkhill £107.50/24kg, Morris McDonald £107/24kg, William Elkin £106/22kg, Norman Thompson £106/25kg, C mCcrudden £106/22kg, James Proctor £106/23kg, O Allen £106/22kg, Samuel Eaton £105/23kg, Kelly Farms £105/22kg, £104/23kg, Matthew Blair £105/24kg, £100/21kg, Gareth Tracey £104/23kg, £99.50/22kg, Mervyn Whiteside £102/23kg, James Lowry £101/24kg, Jim Blair £99.50/21kg, Thomas Henderson £99/20kg, P Donaghy £98/19kg, Gareth Tracey £97/20kg and McAteer Brothers £94.50/19kg,

Fat ewes