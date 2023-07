Fat cows: Corbet farmer £1700 for 602kg (282ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £1440 for 678kg (212ppk).

Weanling heifers: Mayobridge farmer £880 for 362kg (243ppk) and Banbridge farmer £690 for 266kg (259ppk), £670 for 226kg (296ppk), £650 for 240kg (270ppk), £550 for 216kg (254ppk), £540 for 220kg (245ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Cabra farmer £880 for 426kg (206ppk), £740 for 358kg (206ppk) and £700 for 304kg (230ppk).

Hilltown Mart

Heifers: Kilcoo farmer £1440 for 608kg (237ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1240 for 612kg (202ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1140 for 526kg (216ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1100 for 524kg (210ppk), Dromara farmer £1100 for 420kg (262ppk) and £1090 for 400kg (272ppk) and Ballyward farmer £990 for 392kg (252ppk).