Bullock and bull prices: G McCausland Moyle 660kgs £1690, 575kgs £1515, £1440 and £1240, 550kgs £1500. C Britton Donemana 655kgs £1670, 620kgs £1640, 640kgs £1515; M McGlinchey Drumlea 860kgs £1660; B Moss Castlederg 635kgs £1640, 515kgs £1225, 530kgs £1160, 420kgs £ 900. D McKinley Newtownstewart 475kgs £1490 and £1280, 560kgs £1360, 595kgs £1470, 510kgs £1110. S Kelly Armagh 560kgs £1410, 580kgs £1470, 460 £1185, 450kgs £1175 and £1050; a local farmer 590kgs £1270, 540kgs £1230 and £1200, 580kgs £1205, 520kgs £1155; S Lecky Castlederg 540kgs £1240, 510kgs £1235 and £1190; J Armstrong Trillick 630kgs £1235, 560kgs £1105; S Hemphill Castlederg 560kgs £1180; P McConnell Dromore 510kgs £1180 and £1120; 535kgs £1100, 495kgs £1100; S Daly Gortin 450kgs £1145; T Semple Castlederg 400kgs £1145; P Bradley Plumbridge 620kgs £1390; H Wilson Ardstraw 445kgs £1215 and David E McCaffrey Drumquin 350kgs £1100, 310kgs £1015, 270kgs £935 (346ppk).

Heifer prices: J Gallagher Drumlea 580kgs £1650, 600kgs £1590, 560kgs £1420, 550kgs £1400, 520kgs £1380, 510kgs £1315, 505kgs £1305, 475kgs £1210, 425kgs £1160. 9 heifers averaged £1381ph and 263ppk; F McBrien Drumquin 565kgs £1600, 500kgs £1420; J C Sayers Donemana 520kgs £1390, 540kgs £1320 and £1185; 490kgs £1320 and £1300, 500kgs £1290; R F Cummings Strabane 580kgs £1370, 515kgs £1170; A Harron Castlederg 605kgs £1365; W Hawkes Castlederg 590kgs £1360, 495kgs £1230; S Hemphill Castlederg 590kgs £1335, 530kgs £1220; S Kelly Armagh 570kgs £1350, 555kgs £1300, 500kgs £1200; M Connell Claudy 455kgs £1180, 510kgs £1180, 480kgs £1160 R S Moore Newtownstewart 450kgs £1100; T Semple Castlederg 440kgs £1100 and H Wilson Ardstraw 465kgs £1095.

Other heifers sold from £440 up.

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

Fat cows: W T R Crawford Droit 640kgs £214; 655kgs £198, 570kgs £193; W D Millar 880kgs £198, 740kgs £201, 765kgs £192; David McCaffrey 815kgs £180 and S Reid 610kgs £193.

Other cows sold from £100 up.

Sheep prices: M Skelton 30kgs £115; 24kgs £107.50; 22.50kgs £103; F McCrossan 30.50kgs £115; 25kgs £109; G Rankin 25kgs £113.50; 22.50kgs £108; C McAnulla 26.50kgs £112; A McFarland 24kgs £111.50; D McAskie 24kgs £110.50; D Lecky 24.50kgs £110; M Dooher 25kgs £110; G Lecky 24kgs £108.50; 25kgs £107; R Baxter 25kgs £108; G McFarland 24kgs £107.50; J McCormack 25kgs £107.50; 23.50kgs £103 and R G Pollock 22.50kgs £105.

Lighter and store lambs sold from £76 up.

Fat ewes: R Baxter £135; D McAskie £90; G Rankin £120, £105 and £100; R Nethery £86; J McGlinchey £85 and I McFarland £82.50.