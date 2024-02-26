Fat cows selling to £1745 and £246 per 100kgs at Newtownstewart Mart
Heifers selling to £1520 and £950 over weight.
Fat cows selling to £1745 and £246 per 100kgs.
Bullock and bull prices: G Kee Douglas Bridge 660kgs £1645, 630kgs £1620 and £1615; S Kee Douglas Bridge 595kgs £1540, 620kgs £1440, 500kgs £1245; R B Irwin Drumquin 390kgs £1330, 360kgs £1150, 350kgs £1145, 320kgs £1100, 280kgs £1050 (375ppk); D McKinley Newtownstewart 500kgs £1260 and £1270; E B Moss Castlederg 475kgs £1200, 425kgs £1110, 450kgs £1070, 435kgs £1050, 390kgs £1010 and £1000; K McMullin Gortin 355kgs £1050 and £1010, 345kgs £1155, 525kgs £1200 and D Allison Newtownstewart 380kgs £950, 390kgs £920.
Other bullocks sold from £430 up.
Heifer prices: B Blee Donemana 570kgs £1520 520kgs £1380 and £1350, 505kgs £1345; M Marlow Omagh 610kgs £1455, 485kgs £1285; 400kgs £1055, 390kgs £935, 355kgs £920. G Kee Douglas Bridge 575kgs £1440, 535kgs £1380; S Kee Douglas Bridge 500kgs £1245; M McNamee Crockatore 565kgs £1380, 480kgs £1290. A R Millar Sion Mills 530kgs £1335, 495kgs £1250, 450kgs £1100, 440kgs £1080, 395kgs £1065 and £920, 425kgs £925. R A Hamilton Castlederg 490kgs £1200. R Gilchrist Douglas Bridge 375kgs £1000, 360kgs £925.
Other heifers sold from £600 up
Fat cows: S Miller Newtownstewart 710kgs£246, 575kgs £196; William Ballantine 725kgs £163, 790kgs £188 and J Wauchob Newtownstewart 650kgs £183.
Other cows sold from £96 up.
Hoggets/lamb prices: Nigel Lynch 28.50kgs £155; S Moore 26.50kgs £154.50; R G Pollock 27.50kgs £153, 21kgs £128; J S Robinson 28.50kgs £152; S Gilfillan 23.50kgs £147; J R Rea 24kgs £147; P McFarland 24kgs £142; S Robinson 25kgs £140; G McFarland 22.50kgs £139; K McNamee 22.50kgs £136.50; Derek Clarke 22.50kgs £135; 21.50kgs £128; D Clarke 20.50kgs £123.50 and A Donald £19kgs £116.
Cast ewes: A Donald £166 and £160; S Gilfillan £150; R G Pollock £145 and J S Robinson £140 and £80.