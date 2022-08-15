Fat cows selling to £1750 at Newtownstewart

Bullocks and bulls selling to £1640 and £930 over weight.
Heifers selling to £1250 and £680 over weight.
Fat cows: T R Crawford Droit 780kgs £224 and B Dooher Donemana 695kgs £203.
Other cows sold from £130 up.
Bullock and bull prices: B Dooher Donemana 710kgs £1640, 670kgs £1580; R Giles Omagh 560kgs £1280; M Moore Drumquin 590kgs £1260, 495kgs £995, 420kgs £800; a Strabane farmer 495kgs £975.
Heifer prices: B Dooher Donemana 570kgs £1250; M A McNamee Crockatore 555kgs £1200, 485kgs £1140, 530kgs £1105, 450kgs £950; R Giles Omagh 555kgs £1130, 495kgs £1115, 460kgs £960 and £955, 475kgs £920; a Strabane farmer 435kgs £850 and H Catterson Castlederg 380kgs £820 and £800, 375kgs £775.
Cows with calves: M McGlinchey Drumlea £1720, £1640 and £1500 and a Castlederg farmer £1080.
Increased numbers on offer sold to a firm trade.
Raymond McNamee 24kgs £112.50; R K Buchanan 26kgs £112; Peter Keenan 24kgs £112; Ian McFarland 23.50kgs £111.50; W Buchanan 22kgs £111.50; K McNamee 22.50kgs £111; R M Scott 22.50kgs £109; B O’Carolan 22kgs £109; Ms D Pinkerton 22.50kgs £108; Ms Laura Millar 22.50kgs £108; S Gallen 23.50kgs £107.50; Don Browne 22kgs £105; D Patrick 25kgs £105; V Shortt 22.50kgs £104.50; G Lecky 22kgs £104; A Millar 25kgs £104; W J Rankin 22kgs £103.50; R Little 22kgs £103; P McBride 22.50kgs £102; R Pollock 22.50kgs £101; J McCormack 22.50kgs £100; R Buchanan 22.50kgs £100; S Quinn 21.50kgs £99; W H Cather 21.50kgs £97.50 and C Elliott 21kgs £97.50.
A good supply of lighter and store lambs sold from £70.50 to £95.
Fat ewes: S Harpur £150; Raymond McNamee £136; Raymond Little £128; Ward Farming £120 and £100; K McNamee £117 and T Robb £106.
A local farmer £108, £102 and £89 and G Lecky £100.
Rams sold up to £255.