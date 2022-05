Fat cows selling to £1765 at Newtownstewart

Heifers to £1500 (£1010 over weight and £324 per 100kgs) while bullocks and bulls sold to £1740 (£915 over weight and £323 per 100kgs).

A consignment of 10 cattle a mix of bullocks and heifers sold to an average of £283.19 per 100kgs.

Heifer prices: John Wauchob Newtownstewart 620kgs £1500; P McNulty Aghaboy 450kgs £1 £209; 460 (324ppk),515kgs £1410, 410kgs £1200, 445kgs £1180, 385kgs £980. Jas McLaughlin Claudy 570kgs £1370, 565kgs £1340, 530kgs £1320 and £1310, 540kgs £1230, 485kgs £1030, 400kgs £990 and £965, 415kgs £905. N C McIlwaine Corrick 450kgs £1060. A Castlederg farmer 465kgs £940. M Dooher Strabane 325kgs £820. Smaller heifers sold from £400 up.

Fat cows: R Chambers Strabane 515kgs £251, 560kgs W T R Crawford Droit 685kgs £229, 640kgs £227, 610kgs £221, 590kgs £227; R J Smyth Artigarvan 620kgs £223, 710kgs £217. W T Strong Ederney 720kgs £219; Nigel Kee Douglas Bridge 645kgs £218, 745kgs £208, 735kgs £194; D Britton Donemana 705kgs £211; W Donnell Donemana 615kgs £215; P Bradley Plumbridge 885kgs £200, 800kgs £204, 760kgs £200, 905kgs £193. J G Devine Newtownstewart 710kgs £218; M G Dooher Strabane 650kgs £207, D McSorley Killeter 670kgs £186 and W J McHugh Castlederg 730kgs £168.

Friesian cows: A Castlederg farmer 485kgs £175, 595kgs £148, 575kgs £143 and £137.