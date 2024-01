A good entry of cattle to Hilltown mart on Saturday 30th December saw fat cows sell to £1780, heifers to £1520 and bullocks to £1680.

Fat cows: Kilkeel farmer £1780 for 744kg (239ppk) and £1660 for 730kg (27ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1550 for 780kg (199ppk) and Hilltown farmer £1260 for 706kg (178ppk) and £1200 for 618kg (194ppk).

Weanling heifers: Hilltown farmer £930 for 374kg (245ppk) and Mayobridge farmer £680 for 256kg (265ppk), £670 for 268kg (250ppk), £620 for 230kg (269ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Castlewellan farmer £1670 for 576kg (290ppk) and Ballynahinch farmer £1140 for 366kg (311ppk) and £1100 for 352kg (312ppk).

Hilltown Mart

Heifers: Hilltown farmer £1520 for 572kg (265ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1480 for 562kg (263ppk), Dromara farmer £1270 for 490kg (259ppk), £1190 for 456kg (261ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1050 for 432kg (243ppk) and Dromara farmer £1030 for 406kg (253ppk).

Bullocks: Dromara farmer £1680 for 606kg (277ppk), £1500 for 618kg (242ppk), £1440 for 536kg (268ppk), Donaghcloney farmer £1310 for 468kg (280ppk), Dormara farmer £1280 for 492kg (260ppk) and Donaghcloney farmer £1260 for 464kg (271ppk).

A good entry of sheep to Hilltown Mart on Saturday 6th January saw fat ewes sell to £200 and fat lambs to £126.50.

Fat ewes: Warrenpoint farmer £200, Hilltown farmer £196, Rathfriland farmer £176, Warrenpoint farmer £155, Hilltown farmer £146, Silverbridge farmer £130, Katesbrige farmer £129, Banbridge farmer £128, Cabra farmer £124, Newcastle farmer £120, Hilltown farmer £117, Newcastle farmer £116, Hilltown farmer £113, Burren farmer £111 and Hilltown farmer £100.

Fat lambs: Kilkeel farmer £126.50 for 30.1kg (420ppk), Rostrevor farmer £126.50 for 24kg (527ppk), Newry farmer £126 for 26.5kg (475ppk), Rathfriland farmer £124 for 26.1kg (475ppk), Kilkeel farmer £120 for 25.5kg (471ppk), Hilltown farmer £117.50 for 23.3kg (504ppk), Hilltown farmer £117 for 24.6kg (475ppk), Kilkeel farmer £110 for 23kg (478ppk), Kilkeel farmer £110 for 22.2kg (495ppk), Hilltown farmer £107 for 21.3kg (502ppk), Kilkeel farmer £106.50 for 22.1kg (482ppk) and Hilltown farmer £104.50 for 21kg (497ppk).