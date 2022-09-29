Fat cows selling to £1813 at Saintfield
Excellent entry of cattle at Wednesdays sale, sold to a strong demand for all types.
Fats: 110 fats sold to £1813 for a 930kg Limousin bull, £195 per 100kg.
Cows sold to £1806 for a 860kg Charolais, £210 per 100kg.
Bullocks sold to £1752 for a 730kg Limousin, £240 per 100kg.
Friesian cows sold to £1510 for a 910kg, £166 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Crossgar producer Limousin bull 930kg £195 £1813, Ballygowan producer cows Charolais 860kg £210 £1806, Hereford 830kg £192 £1593, Stoneyford producer Limousin bullocks 730kg £240 £1752, 740kg £221 £1635, 690kg £228 £1573, 700kg £219 £1533, Ballynahinch producer Charolais heifers 690kg £240 £1656, 670kg £246 £1648, 650kg £253 £1644, 630kg £256 £1612, 660kg £243 £1603, 610kg £254 £1549, 650kg £237 £1540, 590kg £240 £1416, 520kg £248 £1289, Crumlin producer bullocks Charolais 750kg £218 £1635, Limousin 590kg £228 £1345, Stabiliser 590kg £220 £1298, Limousin 540kg £222 £1198, Ballynahinch producer Limousin heifer 650kg £248 £1612, Simmental Bullock 600kg £240 £1440, 560kg £206 £1153, Millisle producer Simmental bull 910kg £174 £1583, Crossgar producer cows Friesians 910kg £166 £1510, 760kg £158 £1200, Comber producer heifers Hereford 680kg £222 £1509, Shorthorn beef 700kg £213 £1491, Hereford 690kg £213 £1469, Belgian Blue 640kg £225 £1440, Kircubbin producer Limousin Heifer 590kg £255 £1504, Ballynahinch producer Limousin Bullock 700kg £214 £1498, Crossgar producer Friesian bullocks 700kg £206 £1442, 730kg £196 £1430, Aberdeen Angus Heifer 620kg £220 £1364, Downpatrick producer bullocks Montbeliardes 710kg £203, 680kg £210 £1428, 640kg £216 £1382, Strangford producer Simmental cows 750kg £184 £1380, Friesian cows 680kg £172 £1169, 690kg £169 £1166, 710kg £164 £1164, Downpatrick producer Limousin cow 740kg £179 £1324, Ballynahinch producer Friesian cow 720kg £162 £1166, Ballynahinch producer Charolais cows 570kg £204 £1162, 540kg £211 £1139 and Ballynahinch producer Friesian cows 700kg £163 £1141, 700kg £156 £1092, 660kg £155 £1023, 670kg £162 £1085.
Bullocks: 150 sold to £1700 for a 700kg Limousin.
Leading prices: Portaferry producer Limousin 700kg £1700, Charolais 690kg £1590, 610kg £1500, Limousin 530kg £1270, Dromara producer Limousin 730kg £1670, Aberdeen Angus 770kg £1640, Limousin 710kg £1600, Aberdeen Angus 680kg £1320, Castlewellan producer Aberdeen Angus 720kg £1600, Charolais 610kg £1490, Limousin 550kg £1400, Lisburn producer Charolais 710kg £1580, Herefords 650kg £1340, 620kg £1200, Limousin 600kg £1150, Charolais 550kg £1140, Limousin 590kg £1140, Aberdeen Angus 600kg £1100, Shorthorn beef 530kg £1040, Comber producer Limousin 690kg £1560, Simmental 700kg £1550, Charolais 650kg £1430, Limousin 630kg £1340, Charolais 650kg £1340, Hillsborough producer Charolais 510kg 1480, 550kg £1460, 520kg £1420, 580kg £1410, 500kg £1400, 510kg £1400, 540kg £1390, 510kg £1360, Limousin 550kg £1340, Charolais 550kg £1320, 520kg £1180, 440kg £1170, Portaferry producer Limousins 590kg £1430, 590kg £1350, 590kg £1300, Herefords 580kg £1220, 580kg £1220, Limousins 500kg £1200, 540kg £1180, 510kg £1070, Downpatrick producer Charolais 590kg £1410, Aberdeen Angus 520kg £1140, Charolais 530kg £1120, Crossgar producer Charolais 550kg £1330, 410kg £1300, 470kg £1290, 440kg £1280, 520kg £1270, 490kg £1250, 400kg £1190 430kg £1160, Ballygowan producer Herefords 630kg £1280, 640kg £1280, 550kg £1040, 510kg £1000, Killyleagh producer Lincoln Red 630kg £1240, Belgian Blue 450kg £1040, Fleckvieh 500kg £1000, Ballyhalbert producer Limousins 580kg £1200, 540kg £1120, Saintfield producer Belgian Blue 520kg £1170, Limousin 490kg £1090, Aberdeen Angus 540kg £1070, Aberdeen Angus 510kg £1040, Belgian Blue 520kg £1040, Limousin 490kg £1000, Belgian Blue 470kg £960, Lisburn producer Charolais 480kg £1170, 440kg £1160, 530kg £1140, 580kg £1130, 440kg £1100, Simmental 520kg £1090, Limousin 480kg £1080, Donaghadee producer Belgian Blue 600kg £1140, Friesian 580kg £1070, Killinchy producer Limousins 380kg £1110, 390kg £1090, 360kg £1080, 390kg £1020, Craigavon producer Charolais 500kg £1110, Hereford 500kg £1080, Charolais 490kg £1060 and Hillsborough producer Aberdeen Angus 540kg £1050, 510kg £1020, 520kg £1010, 500kg £970, 530kg £970.
Heifers: sold to £1240 for a 550kg Limousin.
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Limousins 550kg £1240, 550kg £1140, Ballygowan producer Limousin 540kg £1240, Aberdeen Angus 480kg £1160, 440kg £1120, Killyleagh producer Limousins 460kg £1180, 460kg £1150, 400kg £1030, 420kg £1030, 400kg £990, Downpatrick producer Limousins 490kg £1180, 450kg £1040, 330kg £850, Ballywalter producer Belgian Blue 490kg £1160, Killinchy producer Limousins 510kg £1130, 410kg £1005, Ballynahinch producer Aubracs 500kg £1110, 460kg £1000, Kircubbin producer Herefords 500kg £1080, 480kg £1040, Ballyhalbert producer Hereford 500kg £1050 and Portaferry producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1050.
Dropped calves: Sold to £320 for a Aberdeen Angus bull and £300 for a Aberdeen Angus heifer.