Fat cows selling to £1851.30 at Lisahally
A steady rise in prices this week in all sections.
Bullocks to £1760/790kg, heifers to £1490/620kg, fat cows to £1851.30/990kg.
Bullocks
Andrew McKinley £1760/790kg, Andrew McKinley £1670/770kg,Brian Johnston £1610/670kg, Kenneth Johnston £1550/650kg, M and F McNichol £1460/640kg, Keith Cunningham £1450/630kg, Stuart Nutt £1440/650kg, Brian Johnston £1400/550kg, £1400/560kg, M and F McNichol £1350/620kg, £1320/610kg, Keith Cunningham £1300/660kg, £1300/620kg, Joseph Hylands £1290/660kg, Brian Johnston £1290/600kg, Kenneth Johnston £1280/490kg, £1280/530kg, £1260/500kg, £1250/510kg, Keith Cunnigham £1240/600kg, £1240/580kg, M and F McNichol £1220/560kg, Patrick Gormley £1220/610kg, Winston Young £1220/530kg, Samuel Sayers £1210/540kg, Joseph Hylands £1210/620kg, Graham Harper £1200/600kg, £1200/590kg, R Moore £1190/580kg, £1170/590KG, Patrick Gormley £1180/580kg, John McClelland £1170/450kg, Stuart Nutt £1170/540kg, Samuel Sayers £1160/430kg, Keith Cunningham £1150/560kg, Graham Harper £1130/580kg, Robert Wallace £1130/560kg, Patrick Gormley £1120/550kg, John McClelland £1120/380kg,£1030/380kg, S Conway £1100/450kg and M and F McNichol £1100/530kg.
Heifers
T Nugent £1490/620kg, £1460/590kg, £1440/580kg, Robert Houston £1290/560kg, £1260/580kg, £1260/540kg, £1200/630kg, £1200/560kg, £1200/590kg, £1190/590kg, £1180/560kg, £1170/530kg, £1140/540kg, £1130/530kg, £1120/530kg, T Nugent £1260/590kgm £1200/550kg, £1170/540kg, Alexander McLaughlin £1210/600kg, £1190/590kg, £1180/590kg, £1160/590kg, £1130/560kg, David Gamble £1190/560kg, W Hamilton £1170/540kg, £1010/470kg, Patrick Conway £1150/550kg, John Young £1140/510kg, David Gamble £1130/460kg, £1100/490kg, £1070/490kg, £980/480kg, S Conway £1120/490kg, Stuart Nutt £1090/530kg, Robert Wallace £1080/500kg, John Young £1080/490kg, £1060/480kg and Harold Nutt £1040/420kg, £1030/440kg.
Fat cows
T Henderson £1851.30/990kg, Glenamoyle Farms £1668.40/860kg, Robert Black £1554.90/710kg, Robert King £1496.40/870kg, Michael O'Hara £1462.80/690kg, James Witherow £1393.70/770kg, Samuel Sayers £1313.40/660kg, £1155/750kg, £1080/720kg, J and H Foster £1113.90/790kg, £1085.70/770kg, Thomas Faith £1080.40/740kg, David Devine £1024.10/770kg, Kenneth McIlwaine £1020/750kg, B O'Kane £1014.30/690kg, Terence O'Hara £1013.80/740kg, M McShane £998.40/640kg, Samuel Sayers £970/500kg and S Lynch £968/420kg, £967/415kg.
A firm trade with lambs selling to £113/26kg and ewe fats £130.
Lambs
R Millen £113/26.5kg. J Proctor £109/25.5kg. B Jackson £109/27kg £105/24.5kg. M McDonald £107.50/24kg. S Parkhill £107.50/25.5kg £97/22kg. B Johnston £107/25kg £100/22.5kg £98/22kg. M McShane £107/24.5kg. R Wilson £107/25.5kg £107/25kg. S Millar £107/28.5kg. S Johnston £107/24.5kg. P Deeney £105/22kg £99/22.5kg. M Storey £104/27.5kg. M O'Connor £103/22kg. R Thompson £100/22.5kg. A Fleming £100/22.5kg. R Campbell £99/22kg. P O'Doherty £97/21.5kg.
Ewes
A Scott £130. K Robinson £118 £112. Kelly Farms £110. S Bell £108 £105 £98. M O'Connor £100. A Taylor £100. H McGuinness £96. J McClelland £93.
Breeding ewes
M McShane £200. J McClelland £170. S Quinn £168 £155 £144. T Nixon £158 £150 £144. D McCrystal £152 £144 £138.