Fat cows selling to £1851.30 for 990kg at Lisahally Mart
A steady rise in prices this week in all sections.
Bullocks selling to £1760/790kg, heifers to £1490/620kg and fat cows £1851.30/990kg.
Bullocks
Andrew McKinley £1760/790kg, Andrew McKinley £1670/770kg, Brian Johnston £1610/670kg, Kenneth Johnston £1550/650kg, M and F McNichol £1460/640kg, Kieth Cunningham £1450/630kg, Stuart Nutt £1440/650kg, Brian Johnston £1400/550kg, £1400/560kg, M and F McNichol £1350/620kg, £1320/610kg, Keith Cunningham £1300/660kg, £1300/620kg, Joseph Hylands £1290/660kg, Brian Johnston £1290/600kg, Kenneth Johnston £1280/490kg, £1280/530kg, £1260/500kg, £1250/510kg, Keith Cunnigham £1240/600kg, £1240/580kg, M and F McNichol £1220/560kg, Patrick Gormley £1220/610kg, Winston Young £1220/530kg, Samuel Sayers £1210/540kg, Joseph Hylands £1210/620kg, Graham Harper £1200/600kg, £1200/590kg, R Moore £1190/580kg, £1170/590kg, Patrick Gormley £1180/580kg, John McClelland £1170/450kg, Stuart Nutt £1170/540kg, Samuel Sayers £1160/430kg, Keith Cunningham £1150/560kg, Graham Harper £1130/580kg, Robert Wallace £1130/560kg, Patrick Gormley £1120/550kg, John McClelland £1120/380kg, £1030/380kg, S Conway £1100/450kg and M and F McNichol £1100/530kg.
Most Popular
-
1
A 107 acre 'arable mountain farm' with sheds and holding facilities is on the market in Northern Ireland for offers around £300,000
-
2
Mixed arable and livestock farm with over 278 acres, attractive stone-built farmhouse and range of outbuildings for sale through Galbraith for offers over £2,000,000
Heifers
T Nugent £1490/620kg, £1460/590kg, £1440/580kg, Robert Houston £1290/560kg, £1260/580kg, £1260/540kg, £1200/630kg, £1200/560kg, £1200/590kg, £1190/590kg, £1180/560kg, £1170/530kg, £1140/540kg, £1130/530kg, £1120/530kg, T Nugent £1260/590kgm £1200/550kg, £1170/540kg, Alexander McLaughlin £1210/600kg, £1190/590kg, £1180/590kg, £1160/590kg, £1130/560kg, David Gamble £1190/560kg, W Hamilton £1170/540kg, £1010/470kg, Patrick Conway £1150/550kg, John Young £1140/510kg, David Gamble £1130/460kg, £1100/490kg, £1070/490kg, £980/480kg, S Conway £1120/490kg, Stuart Nutt £1090/530kg, Robert Wallace £1080/500kg, John Young £1080/490kg, £1060/480kg and Harold Nutt £1040/420kg, £1030/440kg.
Fat cows
T Henderson £1851.30/990kg, Glenamoyle Farms £1668.40/860kg, Robert Black £1554.90/710kg,Robert King £1496.40/870kg, Michael O'Hara £1462.80/690kg, James Witherow £1393.70/770kg, Samuel Sayers £1313.40/660kg, £1155/750kg, £1080/720kg, J and H Foster £1113.90/790kg, £1085.70/770kg, Thomas Faith £1080.40/740kg, David Devine £1024.10/770kg, Kenneth McIlwaine £1020/750kg, B O'Kane £1014.30/690kg, Terence O'Hara £1013.80/740kg, M McShane £998.40/640kg, Samuel Sayers £970/500kg and S Lynch £968/420kg, £967/415kg.
Advertisement
Weanling sale: Record prices this Saturday in Lisahally with heifer calves making 379ppk (£1100/290kg) and bullocks making £1170/400kg.
Bullocks
B O'Kane £1170/400kg £1160/370kg £1050/320kg £960/320kg £960/340kg. G Lynch £1170/490kg £1100/480kg £1050/470kg £1050/470kg. J McWilliams £1040/360kg £1000/280kg £980/330kg £760/250kg. H Reilly £990/440kg. S Farrell £960/420kg S Millar £940/380kg £890/410kg. JJ Crossan £900/350kg £880/380kg £870/310kg £680/190kg. W Kennedy £880/370kg £830/320kg £830/340kg £820/360kg. M Gormley £860/310kg £840/340kg £810/350kg. B Carton £850/370kg. M Dooher £850/370kg £810/320kg £770/340kg £770/280kg. A Gillespie £840/320kg £830/330kg. K O'Kane £840/320kg £830/410kg £800/340kg. C George £830/320kg. M Whiteside £810/330kg £810/320kg £800/300kg £800/350kg £800/340kg £780/310kg £760/290kg. P Conway 3810/320kg. W Hamilton £810/340kg. S Millar £800/310kg £800/280kg £780/390kg.
Heifers
Advertisement
J McWilliams £1110/290kg £870/300kg £860/320kg £840/320kg £830/290kg. K O'Kane £960/410kg £930/350kg £890/370kg £820/340kg £730/340kg £710/250kg £720/320kg. B O'Kane £890/360kg £860/280kg £840/310kg £820/290kg £800/270kg £790/270kg £770/260kg £750/310kg £750/260kg £710/260kg. G Lynch £860/400kg £780/340kg. P Conway £830/330kg £770/310kg. G McWilliams £830/290kg. S Millar £820/310kg £800/280kg £730/310kg £690/280kg £680/280kg. A Gillespie £820/300kg £700/270kg. C George £780/310kg. M Gormley £770/320kg £740/330kg. M Scott £760/340kg £690/300kg. JJ Crossan £740/270kg £730/270kg. W Kennedy £730/310kg. A McKinney £710/300kg. R Wilson £700/290kg. T Irons £690/280kg £690/220kg.
A strong trade with lambs selling to £113/26kg and ewe fats £130.
Lambs
R Millen £113/26.5kg. J Proctor £109/25.5kg. B Jackson £109/27kg £105/24.5kg. M McDonald £107.50/24kg. S Parkhill £107.50/25.5kg £97/22kg. B Johnston £107/25kg £100/22.5kg £98/22kg. M McShane £107/24.5kg. R Wilson £107/25.5kg £107/25kg. S Millar £107/28.5kg. S Johnston £107/24.5kg. P Deeney £105/22kg £99/22.5kg. M Storey £104/27.5kg. M O'Connor £103/22kg. R Thompson £100/22.5kg. A Fleming £100/22.5kg. R Campbell £99/22kg. P O'Doherty £97/21.5kg.
Advertisement
Ewes
A Scott £130. K Robinson £118 £112. Kelly farms £110. S Bell £108 £105 £98. M O'Connor £100. A Taylor £100. H McGuinness. £96 J McClelland £93.
Breeding ewes
M McShane £200. J McClelland £170. S Quinn £168 £155 £144. T Nixon £158 £150 £144. D McCrystal £152 £144 £138.